THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the PHANTOM FASHION 30 Event

Oct. 31, 2018  

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its unprecedented 30th Anniversary in New York City on January 26, 2018. To mark the occasion, 30 designers were tasked to transform the look of the iconic Phantom mask -originally designed by Maria Björnson and realized by milliner Rodney Gordon - in their own aesthetic vision for a one-of-a-kind mask.

The #PhantomFashion30 designs were revealed during an exclusive invite-only event sponsored by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30.

BroadwayWorld was there at the event and you can check out photos of the stars arriving, as well as the performance at the event, below!

The 30 masks are now on display at the Museum of the City of New York for 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind creations will be up for bids during a special online auction from October 30 to November 30. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Participating #PhantomFashion30 designers and brands are Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Roth, Dennis Basso, Edie Parker, Eugenia Kim, Gigi Burris, Ilesteva, Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Judith Leiber, Kendra Scott, Kenneth Cole, Lizzie Fortunato, Marchesa, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Nicole Miller, Pamella Roland, Paul Marlow, Rebecca Minkoff, Sachin & Babi, Sally LaPointe, Stephen Dweck, Swarovski, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Title of Work, Vivienne Tam, Wolk Morais, and Zang Toi.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero greet David Caddick

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Hugh Panero and David Caddick

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Hugh Panero and David Caddick

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Nick Graham, Hugh Panero and David Caddick

Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Debi Larrison (Bank of America) and Hugh Panero

Debi Larrison, Nick Graham and Danny Whitman (BC/EFA)

Richard Sampson and Howard McGillin

Peter Lentz and Hugh Panero

Peter Lentz and Hugh Panero

Ben Crawford and Kate Crawford

Ben Crawford and Kate Crawford

Jordan Roth

Jordan Roth

Paul Marlow

Philip J. Smith

David Caddick, Howard McGillan, Philip J. Smith, Ben Crawford and Hugh Panero

Philip J. Smith and Debi Larrison

Danny Whitman, Paul Marlow and Joe Mantello

Kenneth Cole

Kenneth Cole and Debi Larrison

Tanya Taylor

Steven Dweck

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller

Paul Marlow and Joe Mantello

Joe Mantello

Joe Mantello

Joe Mantello, Paul Marlow and Debi Larrison

Debi Larrison

Steven Kolb (CFDA's President and CEO)

Danny Whitman

Danny Whitman

David Caddick

David Caddick

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Howard McGillin

High Panero

Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero and Howard McGillin

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Ben Crawford

Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin, Imogen Lloyd Webberand Ben Crawford

Imogen Lloyd Webber and David Caddick

