Photo Coverage: The Stars Arrive at the PHANTOM FASHION 30 Event

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its unprecedented 30th Anniversary in New York City on January 26, 2018. To mark the occasion, 30 designers were tasked to transform the look of the iconic Phantom mask -originally designed by Maria Björnson and realized by milliner Rodney Gordon - in their own aesthetic vision for a one-of-a-kind mask.

The #PhantomFashion30 designs were revealed during an exclusive invite-only event sponsored by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30.

BroadwayWorld was there at the event and you can check out photos of the stars arriving, as well as the performance at the event, below!

The 30 masks are now on display at the Museum of the City of New York for 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind creations will be up for bids during a special online auction from October 30 to November 30. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Participating #PhantomFashion30 designers and brands are Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Roth, Dennis Basso, Edie Parker, Eugenia Kim, Gigi Burris, Ilesteva, Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Judith Leiber, Kendra Scott, Kenneth Cole, Lizzie Fortunato, Marchesa, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Nicole Miller, Pamella Roland, Paul Marlow, Rebecca Minkoff, Sachin & Babi, Sally LaPointe, Stephen Dweck, Swarovski, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Title of Work, Vivienne Tam, Wolk Morais, and Zang Toi.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin and Hugh Panero greet David Caddick



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Hugh Panero and David Caddick



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Hugh Panero and David Caddick



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Nick Graham, Hugh Panero and David Caddick



Ben Crawford, Howard McGillin, Debi Larrison (Bank of America) and Hugh Panero



Debi Larrison, Nick Graham and Danny Whitman (BC/EFA)



Richard Sampson and Howard McGillin



Peter Lentz and Hugh Panero



Peter Lentz and Hugh Panero



Ben Crawford and Kate Crawford



Ben Crawford and Kate Crawford



Jordan Roth



Jordan Roth



Paul Marlow



Philip J. Smith



David Caddick, Howard McGillan, Philip J. Smith, Ben Crawford and Hugh Panero



Philip J. Smith and Debi Larrison



Danny Whitman, Paul Marlow and Joe Mantello



Kenneth Cole



Kenneth Cole and Debi Larrison



Tanya Taylor



Steven Dweck



Nicole Miller



Nicole Miller



Paul Marlow and Joe Mantello



Joe Mantello



Joe Mantello



Joe Mantello, Paul Marlow and Debi Larrison



Debi Larrison



Steven Kolb (CFDA's President and CEO)



Danny Whitman



Danny Whitman



David Caddick



David Caddick



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Howard McGillin



High Panero



Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero and Howard McGillin



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin, Imogen Lloyd Webber and Ben Crawford



Hugh Panero, Howard McGillin, Imogen Lloyd Webberand Ben Crawford



Imogen Lloyd Webber and David Caddick