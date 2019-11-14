Photo Coverage: The Cast of CINDERELLA at Paper Mill Meets The Press
Paper Mill Playhouse presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, new book by Douglas Carter Beane, and original book by Oscar Hammerstein II.
Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella begins performances Wednesday, November 20, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse.
The cast recently met the press and you can check out the photos below!
Directed by Mark S. Hoebee (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast) with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter (School of Rock, Paper Mill's Annie), and music direction by Michael Borth (Paper Mill's Beauty and the Beast), the principal cast will feature Ashley Blanchet (Frozen) as Ella, Donna English (Paper Mill's Lend Me a Tenor) as Marie, Rose Hemingway (How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying) as Gabrielle, Dee Hoty (Paper Mill's Follies) as Madame, Andrew Kober (Beautiful) as Jean-Michel, Angel Lin (Once) as Charlotte, Christopher Sieber (The Prom, Paper Mill's Annie) as Sebastian, Billy Harrigan Tighe (Pippin) as Topher, and Michael Wayne Wordly (Miss Saigon) as Lord Pinkleton.
Rounding out the cast are John Barsoian, Kelly Berman, Antonio Beverly, Erin Burniston, Monica Cioffi, Taeler Cyrus, Richard Gatta, Ricky Loftus George, Christopher M. Howard, Derek Luscutoff, Kate Marilley, John Peterson, Dave Schoonover, Cynthia Thorne, Leslie Blake Walker, Isabella Ward, CorBen Williams and Minami Yusui.
Tickets start at $32 and may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, at the Paper Mill Playhouse Box Office at 22 Brookside Drive in Millburn, or online at www.PaperMill.org.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Cinderella
Mark S. Hoebee
Michael Wayne Wordly, Christopher Sieber and Billy Harrigan Tighe
Michael Wayne Wordly and the cast
Donna English
Andrew Kober and the cast
Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet
Billy Harrigan Tighe and Ashley Blanchet
The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinerealla
The Cast and Creative Team of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinerealla
The Cast of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinerealla
Dee Hoty, Angel Lin and Rose Hemingway