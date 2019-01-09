Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night

Make a joyful noise! Last night, January 8, Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney(Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos of the cast taking their bows, on the red carpet, and more below!

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III(Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt(David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson(Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski



Daniel Bellomy, Marcus Gladney, Gerald Caesar, Jonathan Burke



Austin Pendleton



Chuck Cooper



Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe



Jeremy Pope



Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, Jeremy Pope, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe



The cast of CHOIR BOY



Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, Jeremy Pope, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe



Camille A. Brown



Camille A. Brown



Trip Cullman



Trip Cullman



Chuck Cooper



Chuck Cooper



Marcus Gladney



Marcus Gladney



Austin Pendleton



Austin Pendleton



Jason Michael Webb



Jason Michael Webb



Gerald Caesar



Gerald Caesar



John Clay III



John Clay III



Jonathan Burke



Jonathan Burke



J. Quinton Johnson



J. Quinton Johnson



Caleb Eberhardt



Caleb Eberhardt



Jeremy Pope



Jeremy Pope



The cast and creative team of CHOIR BOY



The cast of CHOIR BOY



Nicolas L. Ashe



Nicolas L. Ashe



Trip Cullman, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Jeremy Pope



Trip Cullman, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Jeremy Pope