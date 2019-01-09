CHOIR BOY
Click Here for More Articles on CHOIR BOY

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night

Jan. 9, 2019  

Make a joyful noise! Last night, January 8, Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney(Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos of the cast taking their bows, on the red carpet, and more below!

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III(Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt(David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson(Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope (Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Daniel Bellomy, Marcus Gladney, Gerald Caesar, Jonathan Burke

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Austin Pendleton

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Chuck Cooper

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Pope

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, Jeremy Pope, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
The cast of CHOIR BOY

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Caleb Eberhardt, J. Quinton Johnson, Jeremy Pope, John Clay III, Nicolas L. Ashe

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Camille A. Brown

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Trip Cullman

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Trip Cullman

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Chuck Cooper

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Chuck Cooper

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Marcus Gladney

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Marcus Gladney

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Austin Pendleton

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Austin Pendleton

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jason Michael Webb

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jason Michael Webb

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Gerald Caesar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Gerald Caesar

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
John Clay III

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
John Clay III

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Burke

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jonathan Burke

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
J. Quinton Johnson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
J. Quinton Johnson

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Caleb Eberhardt

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Caleb Eberhardt

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Pope

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Jeremy Pope

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
The cast and creative team of CHOIR BOY

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
The cast of CHOIR BOY

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Nicolas L. Ashe

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Nicolas L. Ashe

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Trip Cullman, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Jeremy Pope

Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
Trip Cullman, Tarell Alvin McCraney, Jeremy Pope

buy tickets

Related Articles






From This Author Jennifer Broski

Jennifer was given her first camera at the age of eight, and has had one in her hand ever since. For the duration of her (read more...)

  • Photo Coverage: The Cast of CHOIR BOY Celebrates Opening Night
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Atlantic Theater Company's BLUE RIDGE
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of The Public Theater's 15th Annual UNDER THE RADAR Festival
  • Photo Coverage: Roundabout and Fiasco Theater's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Meets the Press!
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of CLUELESS, THE MUSICAL
  • Photo Coverage: Signature Theatre Celebrates Opening Night of FABULATION

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE