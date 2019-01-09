Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet For CHOIR BOY

CHOIR BOY
Jan. 9, 2019  

Make a joyful noise! Last night, January 8, Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Choir Boy, written by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney(Moonlight, The Brother/Sister Plays) and directed by Drama Desk Award nominee Trip Cullman, officially opened at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

The cast features Nicholas L. Ashe (Junior Blake), Daniel Bellomy (Ensemble), Jonathan Burke (Ensemble), Gerald Caesar (Ensemble), John Clay III(Anthony Justin "AJ" James), Chuck Cooper (Headmaster Marrow), Caleb Eberhardt(David Heard), Marcus Gladney (Ensemble), J. Quinton Johnson(Bobby Marrow), Austin Pendleton (Mr. Pendleton) and Jeremy Pope(Pharus Jonathan Young).

For half a century, the Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys has been dedicated to the education of strong, ethical black men. One talented student has been waiting for years to take his rightful place as the leader of the legendary gospel choir. But can he make his way through the hallowed halls of this institution if he sings in his own key?

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Tarell Alvin McCraney

Jussie Smollett

Jahvaris Fulton and guest

Jahvaris Fulton and guest

Michelle Wilson, Carla Hall

Michelle Wilson, Carla Hall

Derrick Baskin

Derrick Baskin

Rema Webb

Rema Webb

Phylicia Rashad

Jonny Lee Miller

Jonny Lee Miller

Jawan Jackson

Jawan Jackson

Bryan Terrell Clark

Bryan Terrell Clark

Laura Dreyfuss

Jelani Alladin

Jelani Alladin

Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Becky Ann Baker, Dylan Baker

Lilli Cooper

Lilli Cooper

Alex Cooper, Lilli Cooper, Eddie Cooper

Theo Stockman

Theo Stockman

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Ryan Jamaal Swain

Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks

Barry Grove, Lynne Meadow

Tina Landau and guest

Tina Landau and guest

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Andrew Keenan-Bolger

Dyllon Burnside

Dyllon Burnside

Noma Dumezweni

Debra Messing

Dawn-Lyen Gardner

Dawn-Lyen Gardner

Lileana Blain-Cruz, Raja Feather Kelly

Patricia Kalember, Daniel Gerroll

Patricia Kalember, Daniel Gerroll

Lindsay Mendez, Trip Cullman

Lindsay Mendez, Trip Cullman

Kate Whoriskey

Jocelyn Bioh

Jocelyn Bioh

Omar J. Dorsey

Omar J. Dorsey

Tina Lifford

Tina Lifford

Lynn Nottage

Lynn Nottage

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos

Jasmine Cephas Jones, Anthony Ramos

Bess Wohl

Bess Wohl

Condola Rashad

Ephraim Sykes

Ephraim Sykes

Leslie Odom, Jr., Nicolette Robinson

Leslie Odom, Jr., Nicolette Robinson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Joshua Boone

Patina Miller

Andre Holland

Andre Holland

Alysha Deslorieux

Alysha Deslorieux

Jon Michael Hill

Jon Michael Hill

