BROADWAY IN BRYANT PARK
Photo Coverage: OKLAHOMA!, PRETTY WOMAN & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park

Aug. 9, 2019  

Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing through next Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.

The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.

This week's performances featured the casts of: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS (Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster and Emily McNamara); BEAUTIFUL (Josh A. Dawson, TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, Jay McKenzie, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman and Michael Stiggers); OKLAHOMA! (Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams, Chris Bannow); PRETTY WOMAN (Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt).

Check out photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russel

Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russel
Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russel

Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russel
Rich Kaminski

Rich Kaminski
Catherine Russel

Catherine Russel
Catherine Russel

Catherine Russel
Josh A. Dawson, TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, Jay McKenzie, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman and Michael Stiggers

Photo Coverage: OKLAHOMA!, PRETTY WOMAN & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rich Kaminski joins with Josh A. Dawson, TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, Jay McKenzie, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman and Michael Stiggers

Photo Coverage: OKLAHOMA!, PRETTY WOMAN & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park
Rich Kaminski and Catherine Russel join with Josh A. Dawson, TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, Jay McKenzie, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman and Michael Stiggers

Photo Coverage: OKLAHOMA!, PRETTY WOMAN & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park
TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Yasmeen Sulieman

TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Yasmeen Sulieman
Salisha Thomas

Salisha Thomas
Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers and Jay McKenzie

Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers and Jay McKenzie
Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers and Jay McKenzie

Josh A. Dawson, Michael Stiggers and Jay McKenzie
Sara Sheperd

Sara Sheperd
TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon and Yasmeen Sulieman

TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon and Yasmeen Sulieman
Sara Sheperd

Sara Sheperd
Salisha Thomas

Salisha Thomas
Sara Sheperd

Sara Sheperd
TyNia Brandon, Josh A. Dawson, Housso Semon and Sara Sheperd

TyNia Brandon, Josh A. Dawson, Housso Semon and Sara Sheperd
Michael Stiggers, Yasmeen Sulieman, Jay McKenzie and Salisha Thomas

Michael Stiggers, Yasmeen Sulieman, Jay McKenzie and Salisha Thomas
Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow

Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow
Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow

Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow
Rich Kaminski joins with Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow

Rich Kaminski joins with Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams and Chris Bannow
Denver Milord

Denver Milord
Denver Milord

Denver Milord
Denver Milord

Denver Milord
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord

Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord
Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord

Chelsea Williams and Denver Milord
Chelsea Williams

Chelsea Williams
Chelsea Williams

Chelsea Williams
Chelsea Williams

Chelsea Williams
Chris Bannow

Chris Bannow
Chris Bannow

Chris Bannow
Chris Bannow

Chris Bannow
Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt

Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt
Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt

Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt
Rich Kaminski joins with Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt

Rich Kaminski joins with Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt
Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller

Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller
Brennin Hunt

Brennin Hunt
Brennin Hunt

Brennin Hunt
Jillian Mueller

Jillian Mueller
Jillian Mueller

Jillian Mueller
Jillian Mueller

Jillian Mueller
Jillian Mueller

Jillian Mueller
Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller

Brennin Hunt and Jillian Mueller
Brennin Hunt

Brennin Hunt
Jillian Mueller

Jillian Mueller
Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara

Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara
Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara

Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara
Rich Kaminski joins with Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara

Rich Kaminski joins with Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara
Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster

Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster
Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster

Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster
Scott Richard Foster

Scott Richard Foster
Emily McNamara

Emily McNamara
Taylor Crousore

Taylor Crousore
Scott Richard Foster, Emily McNamara ad Taylor Crousore

Scott Richard Foster, Emily McNamara ad Taylor Crousore
Taylor Crousore

Taylor Crousore
Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara

Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara
Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara

Scott Richard Foster, Taylor Crousore and Emily McNamara
Emily McNamara, Taylor Crousore and Scott Richard Foster



