Photo Coverage: OKLAHOMA!, PRETTY WOMAN & More Sing Out at Broadway in Bryant Park
Broadway in Bryant Park is back! 106.7 LITE FM's popular series will bring the best of Broadway and Off-Broadway together for FREE performances, for six consecutive weeks, continuing through next Thursday, August 15. New Yorkers and visitors to the Big Apple are invited to come at 11 a.m. every Thursday, beginning July 11 through August 15, with performances running from 12:30 p.m. EST - 1:30 p.m. EST on the Bryant Park Stage.
The Bryant Park stage is located at 6th Avenue between 40th and 42nd Streets. Lawn seating is first-come, first-serve.
This week's performances featured the casts of: A MUSICAL ABOUT STAR WARS (Taylor Crousore, Scott Richard Foster and Emily McNamara); BEAUTIFUL (Josh A. Dawson, TyNia Brandon, Housso Semon, Salisha Thomas, Jay McKenzie, Sara Sheperd, Yasmeen Sulieman and Michael Stiggers); OKLAHOMA! (Denver Milord, Chelsea Williams, Chris Bannow); PRETTY WOMAN (Jillian Mueller and Brennin Hunt).
Check out photos from the big day below!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
