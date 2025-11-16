 tracker
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, December 28th, 2025.

By: Nov. 16, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

A Christmas Carol officially opened recently at the John W. Engeman Theater, featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Check out photos from opening night below!

This lively musical adaptation of the classic Dickens tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts - his old business partner Marley, the ghost of Christmas past, present and future. See what happens when he gets a glimpse of his own future if he doesn't change his life.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Elise Kinnon (Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical!; Film: “WONKA” (Warner Bros Studios, London); NYC: Marry Me, A Tribute to David Merrick;  Select Regional: Main State Music Theatre, Theatre Aspen, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Virginia Music Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Westchester Broadway Theatre). 

The Creative Team includes Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz  (Production Manager, Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager) KAITLIN BUTTOFUCO (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).  

The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes James Judy as Scrooge (Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Tin Pan Alley Rag, La Boheme, Fiorello, 1,2,3,4,5 and The Gig, J.P. Morgan Saves the Nation, Catch Me If I Fall; National Tours: South Pacific, Deaf West's Big River, Jekyll & Hyde, Newsies; Film/Television: “Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical”, “Boardwalk Empire”), Kent M. Lewis as Jacob Marley (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mystic Pizza; National Tours: Billy Elliot, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mama Mia!; Regional: La Mirada Theatre, New London Barn, Ogunquit Playhouse, Forestburgh Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater), Cody Gerszewski as Bob Crachit (Engeman: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunset Boulevard, Clue; Off Broadway: On The Right Track, Rio Uphill, Edgar and Marie: a new play; New York/Regional: Pangea NYC, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Capital City Theatre, The Fireside Theatre, New City Music Theatre), Adrianne Hick as Ghost of Christmas Past (National/International Tours: Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde, Menopause the Musical 1&2; Regional/New York: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Ivoryton Playhouse, American Stage Theatre Co, Interlakes Theatre, The Wick Theatre, Asolo Repertory TheatreLyric Stage Co. of Boston, Surflight Theatre), Tyler Price Robinson as Ghost of Christmas Present (National Tours: Elf: The Musical; Regional: Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Prather Productions, Round Barn Theatre, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre), and CÁITLÍN BURKE as Ghost of Christmas Future (Engeman: The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center). 

The ensemble includes Jefferson Behan, ROBBIE BEIRNE, MARISA BUDNIK, TRISTAN CALDWELL, Lani Corson, MAX DELUCA, Matthew Eby, TRAVIS FLYNT, LILY GRUBERT, BRIAN HARTMAN, KARLIE JANE HARTMANN, CHAFIK JAY, CYNTHIA KAUFFMAN, Kayla Kennedy, EMILY KIM, PAIGE MATHERS, SADIE MATHERS, ANNA ORBISON, TYLER MAXWELL RENAUD, JAKE TOMÉ ROTZ, Elliot Torbenson, BLAIR TRAVAGLIANTI, and BRITTON TRAVAGLIANTI. The swings are OLIVIA GIORGIO and HENRIQUE SOBRINHO. 

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
The Cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Marisa Budnick, Travis Flynt and Sadie Mathers

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tyler Maxwell Renaud and James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Caitlin Burke, Tyler Bryce Robinson, Adrianne Hick and Kent M. Lewis

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy and Matthew Eby

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Caitlin Burke

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
The cast of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Cody Gerszewski

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Henrique Sobrinho

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Robbie Beirne

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Cody Gerszewski

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jefferson Behan

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Cynthia Kaufman

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lani Carson

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jake Tome Rotz

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Music Director Jacob Stebly with the band that includes- Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Sound designer Laura Shubert joins with Music Director Jacob Stebly with the band that includes- Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Adrianne Hick

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tyler Price Robinson

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Kent M. Lewis

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Elliot Torbenson

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Karlie Jane Hartmann

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Matthew Eby

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Kayla Kennedy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Max DeLuca

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Brian Hartman

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Emily Kim

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Britton Travaglianti

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Paige Mathers

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Sadie Mathers

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tyler Maxwell Renaud

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Chafik Jay

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Blair Travaglianti

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Marisa Budnick

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tristan Caldwell

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Anna Orbison

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Anna Orbison and Elise Kinnon (Choreographer)

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Elise Kinnon

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Travis Flynt

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Anna Orbison and Jake Tome Rotz

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Olivia Giorgio

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Caitlin Burke

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lily Grubert

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lily Grubert and James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lily Grubert and James Judy

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
James Judy and Drew Humphrey (Director)

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
The Children's Cast that includes- Elliot Torbenson, Britton Travaglianti, Karlie Jane Hartmann, Emily Kim, Max DeLuca, Brian Hartman, Paide Mathers, Kayle Kennedy, Blair Travaglianti, Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Sadie Mathers and Matthew Eby

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
The Cast and Creative Team of A Christmas Carol

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Cody Gerszewski and Blair Travaglianti

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Cody Gerszewski, Lily Grubert and Blair Travaglianti

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Olivia Giorgio and Henrique Sobrinho

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lily Grubert and Robbie Beirne

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Drew Humphrey and Lily Grubert

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jefferson Behan, Travis Flynt, Chafik Jay, Tristan Caldwell, Henrique Sobrinho, Jake Tome Rotz and Robbie Beirne

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Kent M. Lewis, Caitlin Burke, Tyler Price Robinson and Adrianne Hick

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Jefferson Behan and Caitlin Burke

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
Lani Carson, Elise Kinnon, Anna Orbison, Caitlin Burke, Lily Grubert, Cynthia Kaufman

Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater Image
The Creative Teams members that includes Portia Strautman, MK Katzman, Gina Lardi, Laura McGauley, Katy Snair, Cat Farrell, Neldi Gilot, Brian Kenny, Aidan Garner


Don't Miss a Long Island News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...


Videos