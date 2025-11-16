Photos: A CHRISTMAS CAROL Celebrates Opening Night at the John W. Engeman Theater

Performances run through Sunday, December 28th, 2025.
A Christmas Carol officially opened recently at the John W. Engeman Theater, featuring music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens. Check out photos from opening night below!
This lively musical adaptation of the classic Dickens tale follows Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts - his old business partner Marley, the ghost of Christmas past, present and future. See what happens when he gets a glimpse of his own future if he doesn't change his life.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL is directed by Drew Humphrey (Engeman Theater: Beauty and the Beast, The Sound of Music, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Oklahoma, Mary Poppins, A Chorus Line, Singin' in The Rain, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street, and Gypsy) and choreographed by Elise Kinnon (Broadway: Pirates! The Penzance Musical!; Film: “WONKA” (Warner Bros Studios, London); NYC: Marry Me, A Tribute to David Merrick; Select Regional: Main State Music Theatre, Theatre Aspen, Arts Center of Coastal Carolina, Virginia Music Theatre, Maltz Jupiter Theatre, Westchester Broadway Theatre).
The Creative Team includes Jacob Stebly (Musical Director), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Laura Shubert (Sound Design), MEGAN COHEN (Props Design), Jeff Knaggs (Wig/Makeup Design), Wojcik Casting Team (Casting Directors), Chelsey Steinmetz (Production Manager, Production Stage Manager), MOLLY CONKLIN (Production Stage Manager) KAITLIN BUTTOFUCO (Assistant Stage Manager), JENNIFER DOLCE (Director of Production) and RICHARD DOLCE (Executive Producer).
The cast of A CHRISTMAS CAROL includes James Judy as Scrooge (Broadway: Into the Woods, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Jekyll & Hyde; Off-Broadway: Tin Pan Alley Rag, La Boheme, Fiorello, 1,2,3,4,5 and The Gig, J.P. Morgan Saves the Nation, Catch Me If I Fall; National Tours: South Pacific, Deaf West's Big River, Jekyll & Hyde, Newsies; Film/Television: “Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical”, “Boardwalk Empire”), Kent M. Lewis as Jacob Marley (Engeman: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Mystic Pizza; National Tours: Billy Elliot, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Mama Mia!; Regional: La Mirada Theatre, New London Barn, Ogunquit Playhouse, Forestburgh Playhouse, North Shore Music Theater), Cody Gerszewski as Bob Crachit (Engeman: A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder, Sunset Boulevard, Clue; Off Broadway: On The Right Track, Rio Uphill, Edgar and Marie: a new play; New York/Regional: Pangea NYC, Oregon Cabaret Theatre, Sierra Repertory Theatre, Capital City Theatre, The Fireside Theatre, New City Music Theatre), Adrianne Hick as Ghost of Christmas Past (National/International Tours: Les Miserables, Jekyll & Hyde, Menopause the Musical 1&2; Regional/New York: Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, Ivoryton Playhouse, American Stage Theatre Co, Interlakes Theatre, The Wick Theatre, Asolo Repertory Theatre, Lyric Stage Co. of Boston, Surflight Theatre), Tyler Price Robinson as Ghost of Christmas Present (National Tours: Elf: The Musical; Regional: Pagosa Springs Center for the Arts, Dutch Apple Dinner Theatre, Prather Productions, Round Barn Theatre, Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre), and CÁITLÍN BURKE as Ghost of Christmas Future (Engeman: The Sound of Music, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory; National Tour: The Sound of Music; Regional: Paper Mill Playhouse, McCarter Theater Center, North Shore Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Theatre, New York City Center).
The ensemble includes Jefferson Behan, ROBBIE BEIRNE, MARISA BUDNIK, TRISTAN CALDWELL, Lani Corson, MAX DELUCA, Matthew Eby, TRAVIS FLYNT, LILY GRUBERT, BRIAN HARTMAN, KARLIE JANE HARTMANN, CHAFIK JAY, CYNTHIA KAUFFMAN, Kayla Kennedy, EMILY KIM, PAIGE MATHERS, SADIE MATHERS, ANNA ORBISON, TYLER MAXWELL RENAUD, JAKE TOMÉ ROTZ, Elliot Torbenson, BLAIR TRAVAGLIANTI, and BRITTON TRAVAGLIANTI. The swings are OLIVIA GIORGIO and HENRIQUE SOBRINHO.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
The Cast of A Christmas Carol
Marisa Budnick, Travis Flynt and Sadie Mathers
Tyler Maxwell Renaud and James Judy
Caitlin Burke, Tyler Bryce Robinson, Adrianne Hick and Kent M. Lewis
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol
James Judy and the cast of A Christmas Carol
Caitlin Burke
The cast of A Christmas Carol
Henrique Sobrinho
Robbie Beirne
Cynthia Kaufman
Lani Carson
Jake Tome Rotz
Music Director Jacob Stebly with the band that includes- Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown
Sound designer Laura Shubert joins with Music Director Jacob Stebly with the band that includes- Brian Sweeney, Joel Levy, Bob Dalpiaz, Joe Boardman, Jim Waddell and Russell Brown
Karlie Jane Hartmann
Max DeLuca
Brian Hartman
Emily Kim
Britton Travaglianti
Paige Mathers
Sadie Mathers
Tyler Maxwell Renaud
Chafik Jay
Blair Travaglianti
Marisa Budnick
Tristan Caldwell
Anna Orbison
Anna Orbison and Elise Kinnon (Choreographer)
Travis Flynt
Anna Orbison and Jake Tome Rotz
Olivia Giorgio
Lily Grubert
Lily Grubert and James Judy
Lily Grubert and James Judy
James Judy and Drew Humphrey (Director)
The Children's Cast that includes- Elliot Torbenson, Britton Travaglianti, Karlie Jane Hartmann, Emily Kim, Max DeLuca, Brian Hartman, Paide Mathers, Kayle Kennedy, Blair Travaglianti, Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Sadie Mathers and Matthew Eby
The Cast and Creative Team of A Christmas Carol
Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Cody Gerszewski and Blair Travaglianti
Tyler Maxwell Renaud, Cody Gerszewski, Lily Grubert and Blair Travaglianti
Olivia Giorgio and Henrique Sobrinho
Lily Grubert and Robbie Beirne
Drew Humphrey and Lily Grubert
Jefferson Behan, Travis Flynt, Chafik Jay, Tristan Caldwell, Henrique Sobrinho, Jake Tome Rotz and Robbie Beirne
Kent M. Lewis, Caitlin Burke, Tyler Price Robinson and Adrianne Hick
Jefferson Behan and Caitlin Burke
Lani Carson, Elise Kinnon, Anna Orbison, Caitlin Burke, Lily Grubert, Cynthia Kaufman
The Creative Teams members that includes Portia Strautman, MK Katzman, Gina Lardi, Laura McGauley, Katy Snair, Cat Farrell, Neldi Gilot, Brian Kenny, Aidan Garner
Videos