Photo Coverage: KING KONG Celebrates 100 Performances on Broadway!

Today, King Kong on Broadway celebrated one hundred Broadway performances! See Christiani Pitts, Eric William Morris, and the rest of the company celebrating below!

Based on the 1932 novel, the stage production of King Kong is a contemporary take on the classic tale of beauty and the beast. The story follows a young actress, Ann Darrow, and a maverick filmmaker, Carl Denham, as they voyage from the bustling streets of 1930s New York to an uncharted island to capture the world's greatest wonder. At the center of this 21st-century reimagining: a 20-foot high, 2,000-pound gorilla brought to life by a team of seamlessly integrated artists and technicians. King Kong is a larger-than-life encounter with a legend that's always been too big to contain.

King Kong comes alive through an innovative mix of robotics, puppetry and stagecraft.

Written by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) with a score by Marius de Vries (La La Land and Moulin Rouge!) and songs by Eddie Perfect (Beetlejuice), King Kong is directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie (Strictly Ballroom The Musical).

