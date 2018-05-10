Photo Coverage: #EduHam Is Back with to Educate NYC Students at HAMILTON!
#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.
Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!
With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.
HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.
High School Students before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on May 9, 2018 in New York City.
Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Lexi Garcia, Sasha Hollinger , Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd and Justin Dine Bryant
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia
Thayne Jasperson and Lauren Boyd
Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia
Thayne Jasperson and Lauren Boyd
