Photo Coverage: #EduHam Is Back with to Educate NYC Students at HAMILTON!

May. 10, 2018  

#EduHam is a series of HAMILTON Wednesday matinees made available to New York City schools with a high concentration of students from low-income families for the ticket price of only $10. This educational partnership, made possible through a $1.46 million grant by The Rockefeller Foundation, is not only providing 20,000 NYC public school students with the opportunity to see HAMILTON on Broadway, but provides educational material by Gilder Lehrman to incorporate material from the musical into the American History curriculum.

Check out photos from the latest #EduHam below!

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical direction and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, Hamilton is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

High School Students before The Rockefeller Foundation and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History sponsored High School student #eduHam matinee performance of "Hamilton" at the Richard Rodgers Theatre on May 9, 2018 in New York City.

High School Students

High School Students

High School Students

High School Students

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Host Justin Dine Bryant

Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Lexi Garcia, Sasha Hollinger , Lauren Boyd, Thayne Jasperson

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Lexi Garcia, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Sasha Hollinger

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia

Thayne Jasperson

Sasha Hollinger

Lexi Garcia

Lauren Boyd

Thayne Jasperson

Sean Green Jr.

Sasha Hollinger

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd and Justin Dine Bryant

Lexi Garcia

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia

Thayne Jasperson and Lauren Boyd

Sean Green Jr.

Thayne Jasperson

Lexi Garcia

Lexi Garcia

Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr., Sasha Hollinger and Lexi Garcia

Thayne Jasperson and Lauren Boyd

High School Student performers

Justin Dine Bryant with High School student performers

Justin Dine Bryant with High School Student performers

Justin Dine Bryant with High School Student performers

Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Lexi Garcia

Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Lexi Garcia

Sasha Hollinger, Thayne Jasperson, Lauren Boyd, Justin Dine Bryant, Sean Green Jr. and Lexi Garcia

