Photo Coverage: Cast of KINKY BOOTS Steps Into the Holidays with Carols For A Cure

The Christmas season is in full show tune swing now that the 19th volume of the popular Broadway's Carols for a Cure album has arrived. The cast of Kinky Boots strutted their stuff in the studio and contributed to the album, check out the photos below!

The latest compilation from the beloved series continues Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' tradition of pairing the casts from award-winning Broadway musicals with seasonal songs that are both classic and new. Once again, the result is pure magic and is sure to help make the 2017 holiday season shine brighter than ever before.

Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a nonprofit organization that helps individuals with serious illnesses including AIDS receive the health care and support they need. In addition, they provide financial support in the form of grants to AIDS and family service organizations throughout the country.

"Broadway's Carols for a Cure" can be purchased at the participating shows during the Gypsy of the Year fundraising season (10.20-12.4). The 2-CD set is also in the web store at BroadwayCares.org or by calling Broadway Cares at 212-840-0770.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Adinah Alexander



Stephane Duret



Will Van Dyke



Stephane Duret



Justin Colombo



Ad Sonya Gunter



Gaelen Gilliland



Mia Gentile



Ciaran McCarthy



Jen Perry



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



Billy Porter



John Putnam (Guitar/Mandolin), Grant Braddock (Drums), Will Van Dyke (Musical Director), Sean Driscoll (Guitar), and Mike Visceglia (Bass)



Hiroka Taguchi (Violin), Jonathan Weber (Violin), Denise Stillwell (Viola) and Allison Seidner (Cello)