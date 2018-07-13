Photo Coverage: Broadway's Got the Beat! The Go-Go's Perform at HEAD OVER HEELS

HEAD OVER HEELS
Jul. 13, 2018  

Just last night, the audience over at the new musical Head Over Heels got an extra special treat at curtain call, when the source of the show's score, legendary rock group The Go-Go's took the stage for a performance of some of their classic hits!

An inspired mash-up of posh and punk, Head Over Heels is an unpredictable, Elizabethan romp about a royal family that must prevent an oracle's prophecy of doom. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems.

The principal cast of Head Over Heels features Andrew Durand (Spring Awakening), Taylor Iman Jones (Groundhog Day), Jeremy Kushnier (Cirque du Soleil Paramour), Bonnie Milligan(Kinky Boots tour; Broadway debut), Peppermint ("RuPaul's Drag Race"; Broadway debut; the first trans-woman actress to create a principal role on Broadway), Tom Alan Robbins (The Lion King, original cast), Alexandra Socha (Spring Awakening) and Rachel York (Disaster!).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Peppermint

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Bonnie Milligan, Rachel York, Alexandra Socha

Jeremy Kushnier, Andrew Durand

Tom Alan Robbins, Taylor Iman Jones

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS and The Go-Go's

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

Belinda Carlisle

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin and the cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Kathy Valentine

Charlotte Caffey

Belinda Carlisle

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle

Jane Wiedlin

Belinda Carlisle

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle

Jane Wiedlin and the cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Charlotte Caffey

Belinda Carlisle

Kathy Valentine

Peppermint

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Jane Wiedlin and the cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Jane Wiedlin and the cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle

Jane Wiedlin

Jane Wiedlin, Peppermint, Kathy Valentine and the cast of HEAD OVER HEELS

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS and The Go-Go's

The cast of HEAD OVER HEELS and The Go-Go's

