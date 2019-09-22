Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS annual Flea Market was held today in Midtown! BroadwayWorld was there and is bringing you a taste of the action! Check out photos of some of the many tables below!
More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts line the streets at the Flea Market, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.
Shows with tables this year included Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy
Students Giving Back New Jersey Thespians
Beetlejuice
The Lion King
Actors Equity
Wicked
The Roundabout Theatre Company
Voter Registration
Reel Time Video
Hamilton
The Broadway League
Dear Evan Hanson
Stage Managers Association
Encore Merchandising
Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Stage Directors and Choreographers Association
R. EvoluciÃ³n Latina
Broadway Serves
MAC-Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs
Oklahoma
Dancers Over 40
Sweet Hospitality Group
The Phantom of the Opera
Frozen
Theatre World Awards
DKC/O&M
Squigs- The Lights of Broadway
Broadway Makers Alliance
Michael's Bears
BC/EFA Auction Area
BC/EFA Auction Area
Beautiful
Fiddler on the Roof - In Yiddish
The Actors Temple
The Actors Fund
Aladdin
National Trade Association of Playrights, Composers, Lyricists and Librettists
Waitress
Second Stage Theater
Hadestown
Mean Girls
Broadway Green Alliance
BC/EFA Volunteer Table
Ain't Too Proud to Beg
Rockers on Broadway
