BC/EFA
Click Here for More Articles on BC/EFA

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market

Sep. 22, 2019  

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS annual Flea Market was held today in Midtown! BroadwayWorld was there and is bringing you a taste of the action! Check out photos of some of the many tables below!

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts line the streets at the Flea Market, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shows with tables this year included Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Students Giving Back New Jersey Thespians

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Beetlejuice

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Lion King

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Actors Equity

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Wicked

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Roundabout Theatre Company

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Voter Registration

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Reel Time Video

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Hamilton

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Public Theater

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Broadway League

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Dear Evan Hanson

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Stage Managers Association

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Encore Merchandising

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Stage Directors and Choreographers Association

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
R. EvoluciÃ³n Latina

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Broadway Serves

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
MAC-Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Oklahoma

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Dancers Over 40

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Sweet Hospitality Group

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Phantom of the Opera

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Paper Mill Playhouse

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Frozen

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Theatre World Awards

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
DKC/O&M

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Jujamcyn Theaters

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Squigs- The Lights of Broadway

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Broadway Makers Alliance

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Broadway Makers Alliance

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Michael's Bears

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
BC/EFA Auction Area

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
BC/EFA Auction Area

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Beautiful

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Fiddler on the Roof - In Yiddish

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Actors Temple

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
The Actors Fund

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Aladdin

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
National Trade Association of Playrights, Composers, Lyricists and Librettists

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Waitress

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Second Stage Theater

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Hadestown

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Mean Girls

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Broadway Green Alliance

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
BC/EFA Volunteer Table

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Ain't Too Proud to Beg

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Rockers on Broadway

Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
Rockers on Broadway



Related Articles

From This Author Genevieve Rafter Keddy



  • Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market
  • Photo Coverage: Inside Opening Night of Ute Lemper's RENDEZVOUS WITH MARLENE
  • Photo Coverage: Better Entertainment Hosts Ballet Paraisopolis
  • Photo Coverage: THE FULL MONTY Opens at The Argyle Theatre
  • Photo Coverage: 45 MINUTES FROM COONTOWN at The Theatre at Saint Peter's
  • Photo Coverage: Meet the Cast of Paper Mill Playhouse's Judy Garland Musical- CHASING RAINBOWS