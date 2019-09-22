Photo Coverage: A Look Inside the Tables at the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS Flea Market

The Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS annual Flea Market was held today in Midtown! BroadwayWorld was there and is bringing you a taste of the action! Check out photos of some of the many tables below!

More than 55 tables full of Broadway mementos, collectible Playbills and cherished gifts line the streets at the Flea Market, with proceeds going to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Shows with tables this year included Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Aladdin, Beautiful - The Carole King Musical, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Fiddler on the Roof - in Yiddish, Freestyle Love Supreme, Frozen, Hadestown, Hamilton, The Lion King, Mean Girls, A Musical About Star Wars, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, NEWSical The Musical, Oklahoma!, The Phantom of the Opera, Rock of Ages, Waitress and Wicked.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy



Students Giving Back New Jersey Thespians



Beetlejuice



The Lion King



Actors Equity



Wicked



The Roundabout Theatre Company



Voter Registration



Reel Time Video



Hamilton



The Public Theater



The Broadway League



Dear Evan Hanson



Stage Managers Association



Encore Merchandising



Moulin Rouge! The Musical



Stage Directors and Choreographers Association



R. EvoluciÃ³n Latina



Broadway Serves



MAC-Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs



Oklahoma



Dancers Over 40



Sweet Hospitality Group



The Phantom of the Opera



The Paper Mill Playhouse



Frozen



Theatre World Awards



DKC/O&M



Jujamcyn Theaters



Squigs- The Lights of Broadway



Broadway Makers Alliance



Michael's Bears



BC/EFA Auction Area



Beautiful



Fiddler on the Roof - In Yiddish



The Actors Temple



The Actors Fund



Aladdin



National Trade Association of Playrights, Composers, Lyricists and Librettists



Waitress



Second Stage Theater



Hadestown



Mean Girls



Broadway Green Alliance



BC/EFA Volunteer Table



Ain't Too Proud to Beg



Rockers on Broadway



