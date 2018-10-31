THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photo Coverage: 30 Designers Show Off PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Masks

Oct. 31, 2018  

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its unprecedented 30th Anniversary in New York City on January 26, 2018. To mark the occasion, 30 designers were tasked to transform the look of the iconic Phantom mask -originally designed by Maria Björnson and realized by milliner Rodney Gordon - in their own aesthetic vision for a one-of-a-kind mask.

The #PhantomFashion30 designs were revealed during an exclusive invite-only event sponsored by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30.

BroadwayWorld was there at the event and you can check out photos of the designers with their masks below!

The 30 masks are now on display at the Museum of the City of New York for 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind creations will be up for bids during a special online auction from October 30 to November 30. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Participating #PhantomFashion30 designers and brands are Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Roth, Dennis Basso, Edie Parker, Eugenia Kim, Gigi Burris, Ilesteva, Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Judith Leiber, Kendra Scott, Kenneth Cole, Lizzie Fortunato, Marchesa, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Nicole Miller, Pamella Roland, Paul Marlow, Rebecca Minkoff, Sachin & Babi, Sally LaPointe, Stephen Dweck, Swarovski, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Title of Work, Vivienne Tam, Wolk Morais, and Zang Toi.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

Phantom Fashion 30

Phantom Of The Opera

Immortal Glamour, Badgley Mischka, Mark Badly and James Mischka

City of Angels, Wolk Morais, Brian Wolk and Claude Morais

tragedy/redemption, Title of Work, Jonathan Meizler

Phantom Punk, Nicole Miller

The Phantom Blossom Mask, Lizzie Fortunato

All I Mask Of You, Eugenia Kim

Masked Reflection, Sally LaPointe

Mask 4 Mask, Paul Marlow

The Archive 1993 Mask, Christian Roth

Fracture Brilliance, Kendra Scott

Duet of Luxury, Dennis Basso

Consumed, Stephen Dweck

Painting Of The Opera, Tanya Taylor

Etoiles Noir, Naeem Khan

The Mask Of Truth, Kenneth Cole

The Mystique Of Palais Garnier, Zang Toi

The Belle Epoque Mask, Swarovski

El Tigre, Illesteva, Justin Salguero and Daniel Silberman

Luckily Charmed, Edie Parker, Brett Heyman

Shattered, Jana Matheson, EVP and CCO of Judith Leiber Couture

Phantom Fleur Mask, Sachin & Babi, Sachin and Babi Attlywalia

Golden Shadow, Pamella Roland, Pamella Devos

Moon Flowers, Chloe Gosselin

Shaman Phantom Mask Isabel Toledom, Isabel and Ruben Toledo

Polka Dot Phantom, Nick Graham

The Black Butterfly Metamor Phosis,Vivienne Tam

The Golden Daae, Marchesa, Georgina Chapman and Karen Craig

The Opera Ghost, Tadashi Shoji

For The Love Of Night, Rebecca Minkoff

Vibrato, Gigi Burris Millinery, Gigi Burris

30 Years 30 Masks

30 Years 30 Masks

30 Years 30 Masks

30 Years 30 Masks

30 Years 30 Masks

Nick Graham

Nick Graham

Kenneth Cole

Stephen Dweck

Tanya Taylor

Paul Marlow

Nicole Miller

Eugenia Kim

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

Phantom of the Opera Costumes

