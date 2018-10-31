Photo Coverage: 30 Designers Show Off PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Masks

Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA

The Phantom of the Opera celebrated its unprecedented 30th Anniversary in New York City on January 26, 2018. To mark the occasion, 30 designers were tasked to transform the look of the iconic Phantom mask -originally designed by Maria Björnson and realized by milliner Rodney Gordon - in their own aesthetic vision for a one-of-a-kind mask.

The #PhantomFashion30 designs were revealed during an exclusive invite-only event sponsored by Bank of America on Tuesday, October 30.

BroadwayWorld was there at the event and you can check out photos of the designers with their masks below!

The 30 masks are now on display at the Museum of the City of New York for 30 days.

The one-of-a-kind creations will be up for bids during a special online auction from October 30 to November 30. Proceeds from the auction will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

Participating #PhantomFashion30 designers and brands are Badgley Mischka, Chloe Gosselin, Christian Roth, Dennis Basso, Edie Parker, Eugenia Kim, Gigi Burris, Ilesteva, Isabel and Ruben Toledo, Judith Leiber, Kendra Scott, Kenneth Cole, Lizzie Fortunato, Marchesa, Naeem Khan, Nick Graham, Nicole Miller, Pamella Roland, Paul Marlow, Rebecca Minkoff, Sachin & Babi, Sally LaPointe, Stephen Dweck, Swarovski, Tadashi Shoji, Tanya Taylor, Title of Work, Vivienne Tam, Wolk Morais, and Zang Toi.

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter Keddy

