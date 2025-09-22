Phoenix Children's Chorus Reveals 2025 2026 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Phoenix Children’s Chorus (PCC), Arizona’s premier youth choral organization, has announced its 2025–2026 season under the leadership of Artistic and Executive Director Troy Meeker. With more than 300 singers in grades K–12, PCC will present concerts that celebrate tradition, community, and the power of young voices, leading up to a summer tour to Boston.

“This season, audiences will hear everything from holiday favorites to Broadway hits and American folk songs, culminating in a tour to Boston that will showcase Arizona's incredible young talent on the national stage,” said Meeker.

2025–2026 Season Highlights

The season will open October 11 with Fall Into Song, a showcase of all PCC ensembles at North High School. On November 2, PCC will partner with Orpheus Male Chorus for Legacy, a free community concert featuring multigenerational voices. December brings the annual holiday concerts Comfort and Joy (December 6–7) and the Neighborhood Choirs’ Season’s Greetings (December 13).

In spring, PCC will host its Rock the Night: British Invasion Gala (March 7), the major annual fundraiser supporting scholarships and programming. The season continues with We the People (May 2–3), a patriotic celebration marking America’s 250th birthday, followed by the Neighborhood Choirs’ Raise Your Voice (May 9). The year will conclude with Boston Bound – Summer Tour Kickoff Concert on May 30 at Camelback Bible Church.

Tickets and program information are available at phoenixchildrenschorus.org or by calling 602-534-3788.