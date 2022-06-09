Performances Announced For The 75th Annual Tony Awards

Performances have been announced for the 2022 Tony Awards, which will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Sunday, June 12, with a four-hour live event featuring showstopping performances from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE kicks off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), followed by THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The evening will feature performances by this year's Tony Award-nominated musicals, including "A Strange Loop," "Company," "Girl from the North Country," "MJ," "Mr. Saturday Night," "Music Man," "Paradise Square" and "SIX." Also taking the stage to help celebrate this extraordinary night will be Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, and the original cast members of the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical "Spring Awakening."

As previously announced, the talented lineup of stars set to commemorate Tony Awards history and celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Marcia Gay Harden, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Samuel L. Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson Jackson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, an hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+*, Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, including exciting performances and bestowing multiple honors throughout the hour.

Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*.

The 75th Tonys television event will recognize all the award categories and honor the incredible artistry of the 2021-2022 season. The Tony Awards, which honor theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, is presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing and has been broadcast on CBS since 1978.

The Tony Awards are produced in collaboration with Tony Award Productions, a joint venture of The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing, and White Cherry Entertainment. Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss are executive producers for White Cherry Entertainment. Weiss will serve as director.

The Antoinette Perry "Tony" Award, which was founded by the American Theatre Wing in 1947, is bestowed annually on theater professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway. The Tony is one of the most coveted awards in the entertainment industry and the annual telecast - the night America watches Broadway - is considered one of the most prestigious programs on television.

*Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.