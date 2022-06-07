Presenters Announced for the 75th Annual Tony Awards

The biggest stars from stage and screen are set to take the stage at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City to celebrate the 75th Annual Tony Awards. The 2022 Tony Awards will celebrate their 75th anniversary on Sunday, June 12, with a four-hour live event featuring show-stopping performances from the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "The Tony Awards: Act One" kicks off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, followed by THE 75TH ANNUAL TONY AWARDS airing live coast-to-coast, 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

The evening will commemorate Tony Awards history and will celebrate 75 years of Broadway excellence. The talented line-up of stars includes Utkarsh Ambudkar, Skylar Astin, Zach Braff, Danielle Brooks, Danny Burstein, Len Cariou, RuPaul Charles, Jessica Chastain, Lilli Cooper, Bryan Cranston, Wilson Cruz, Colman Domingo, Anthony Edwards, Cynthia Erivo, Raúl Esparza, Laurence Fishburne, Andrew Garfield, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tony Goldwyn, David Alan Grier, Vanessa Hudgens, Jennifer Hudson, Paris Jackson, Prince Jackson, Samuel L Jackson, Nathan Lane, Telly Leung, Judith Light, Josh Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Patina Miller, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Bebe Neuwirth, Kelli O'Hara, Sarah Paulson, Bernadette Peters, Jeremy Pope, Billy Porter, LaTanya Richardson, Chita Rivera, Tony Shalhoub, Phillipa Soo, Sarah Silverman, George Takei, Aaron Tveit, Adrienne Warren, Patrick Wilson and Bowen Yang.

Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough will co-host The Tony Awards: Act One, one hour of exclusive content streaming live only on Paramount+, beginning Sunday, June 12 (7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT), prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. Criss and Hough will kick off the evening celebrating the 2022 Tony Awards, bestowing multiple honors and introducing special performances throughout the exciting hour of programming.

Immediately following, Academy Award winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will host The 75th Annual Tony Awards, airing live coast-to-coast (8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

Photo CRedit: Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions