PRETTY WOMAN Announces Digital Lottery Beginning Tomorrow

Broadway's new smash-hit musical, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL will launch a digital lottery on Tuesday, September 11, 2018, making a limited number of $42 tickets available at https://lottery.broadwaydirect.com/show/pretty/.

The Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL digital lottery will be open from 9am - 2pm for evening performances. For matinee performances, the digital lottery will open at 9pm the evening prior and close at 9am on the day of the performance. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have 60 minutes to claim and pay for tickets online. Tickets can be picked up 30 minutes prior to show time at the Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street). Photo ID is required for pickup, seat locations and number of tickets awarded by the lottery are subject to availability. Maximum 2 tickets per entry.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has opened on Broadway and is playing to sold-out-audiences. With original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams andhis longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winnerJerry Mitchell, Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL plays at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL stars Samantha Barks as 'Vivian' opposite three-time Tony Award nominee and Laurence Olivier Award winner Andy Karl (Groundhog Day,Rocky) as 'Edward,' with Tony Award nominee Orfeh (Legally Blonde) as 'Kit,' Eric Anderson (Waitress) as 'Mr. Thompson,' Jason Danieley (The Full Monty) as 'PhilipStuckey,' and Ezra Knight (Cymbeline) as 'James Morse' in a company of 25 that includes Allison Blackwell, Tommy Bracco, Brian Calì, Robby Clater, Jessica Crouch, NicoDeJesus, Anna Eilinsfeld, Matt Farcher, Lauren Lim Jackson, Renée Marino, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Jillian Mueller, Jake Odmark, Jennifer Sanchez, Matthew Stocke,Alex Michael Stoll, Alan Wiggins, Jesse Wildman Foster and Darius Wright.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner & Philip S. Rosenberg,sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL broke the box office record for the third time for an 8- performance week at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre on the week ending September 3, 2018.

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

