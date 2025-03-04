PHANTOM Moves Closer to New York City Return, Announcement Imminent?

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Phantom of the Opera may be getting closer to its New York City return! As BroadwayWorld previously announced, an immersive production of the iconic musical is in the works. The musical's composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, also confirmed last year that plans for this production were underway.

An announcement may be closer than we think! An account was made on Instagram, with the handle "masqueradenyc", and the linked website prompts fans to sign up for a mailing list for more information. Today, subscribers to that list received a note hinting at a possible upcoming announcement about the production.

The note reads:

Fondest Greetings,

You submitted your name to my ledger and for that you shall be among the first to glimpse the strange new world beyond the mirror.

Though the veil is drawn, the stage is being set and the masquerade will soon begin.

Your Host

No further information has been announced at this time. Interested fans can sign up for the mailing list at masqueradenyc.com.

About The Phantom of the Opera

The Phantom of the Opera's original run began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.