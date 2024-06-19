Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Is an immersive production of The Phantom of the Opera coming to New York? A casting notice for 'POTO, LLC' is seeking performers for an off-Broadway contract with a list of characters that reads exactly like those from Andrew Lloyd Webber's recently closed musical - which was an institution on Broadway for decades.

The casting notice lists the project title as 'UNTITLED IMMERSIVE MUSICAL ATTRACTION.'

The production is set to go into rehearsals in January, with first preview set for March 15, 2025. The run is listed as open-ended.

Notably, an immersive production of Phantom has been in development for a while - with a West Coast development workshop having been led by Hugh Panaro.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's work is currently being reimagined off-Broadway with the Ballroom-inspired production of Cats billed as 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' at the Perlman Art Center.

Phantom's original run began Broadway previews at the Majestic Theatre on January 9, 1988 and opened on January 26, 1988 starring Michael Crawford, Sarah Brightman and Steve Barton.

The Phantom of the Opera is widely considered one of the most beautiful and spectacular productions in history. Andrew Lloyd Webber's romantic, haunting and soaring score includes "The Music of the Night," "All I Ask of You," "Wishing You Were Somehow Here Again," "Masquerade" and the iconic title song. It tells the tale of a disfigured musical genius known only as 'The Phantom' who haunts the depths of The Paris Opera House. Mesmerized by the talents and beauty of the young soprano Christine, The Phantom lures her as his protégé and falls fiercely in love with her. Unaware of Christine's love for Raoul, The Phantom's obsession sets the scene for a dramatic turn of events where jealousy, madness and passions collide.