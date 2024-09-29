Andrew Lloyd Webber Reveals Details for New Musical and Immersive PHANTOM Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In an interview with the Sunday Times, Andrew Lloyd Webber revealed details for his latest musical and discussed plans for an immersive production of Phantom of the Opera Off-Broadway.

Lloyd Webber says that his next project is scoring a new musical based on a film, which he hopes will open in 2026. The musical will be co-created by Argo screenwriter Chris Terrio and is set in Vienna in 1900.

“It will have moments nobody has seen done on a stage before,” says Lloyd Webber. In July, BroadwayWorld reported that Michael Harrison is producing the musical.

Lloyd Webber also confirmed that there are plans for an off-Broadway immersive production of Phantom of the Opera next year. “I’m totally re-energised,” he told the Times. “Theatre is having a total renaissance.”

He noted that the recently reimagined off-Broadway production of Cats: The Jellicle Ball, inspired by New York City ballroom culture, “was a surprise," and he would like to bring to London.

Read the full article here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas