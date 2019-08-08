PBS to Premiere DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE!

In anticipation of the September 2019 release of the DOWNTON ABBEY feature film, DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! is a celebration of all aspects of the wildly successful British drama - the stellar cast, superb writing, spectacular locations and dazzling costumes. Broadcast from New York City before a live studio audience, scheduled participants include cast members Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith), Phyllis Logan (Mrs. Hughes), Lesley Nicol (Mrs. Patmore), Kevin Doyle (Molesley), Harry Hadden-Paton (Bertie), and Michael C. FOX (Andrew Parker) with executive producers Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge. Composer John Lunn will also be live in the New York studio, performing piano arrangements of his evocative themes from the series. Additional live segments currently scheduled include costume designer Anna Mary Scott Robbins from WTTW Chicago; new taped interviews with Hugh Bonneville and Julian Fellowes will also be featured. Hosted by award-winning ABC News journalist (and huge "Downton" fan!) Deborah Roberts, DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! premieres Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT on PBS.

"We are thrilled to be able to bring this exciting live event to PBS viewers," said Jerry Liwanag, Vice President of Fundraising Programming at PBS. "As a new chapter in the lives of the Crawleys and their beloved staff is about to unfold, it seemed fitting to bring everyone together to celebrate fond memories of the drama, romance and intrigue of the series, which riveted viewers for six record-breaking seasons."

Driven by lively conversation between host Roberts and guests, DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! will reveal never-before-heard stories from the PBS series plus clips of the upcoming movie and a warm look back at one of the most successful period dramas in history. In addition, PBS viewers from around the country will have an opportunity to have their questions about the "Downton Abbey" series and upcoming movie answered by the cast and creators. What secrets will be revealed?

DOWNTON ABBEY LIVE! is produced and directed by Bob Marty of Inky Dinky Worldwide, Inc. Support for the program is provided by Viking Cruises, public television viewers and PBS.





