Orchestra Of St. Luke’s Unveils Winter/spring 2026 Season

Orchestra of St. Luke’s (OSL) will present its winter and spring 2026 season with programming across Carnegie Hall, The DiMenna Center for Classical Music, and venues throughout New York City.

The season will include three Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage concerts, the annual OSL Bach Festival in Zankel Hall, chamber music performances in Weill Recital Hall, and appearances as part of the Five Boroughs Music Festival.

CARNEGIE HALL MAINSTAGE CONCERTS

OSL will present three concerts on Carnegie Hall’s mainstage during the season. On February 12, conductor Andrew Manze will make his Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage debut, leading the orchestra in Haydn’s Symphony No. 47 (“Palindrome”), Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 4 with pianist Paul Lewis, and John Adams’s Fearful Symmetries, which OSL commissioned and premiered in 1988.

Louis Langrée will return to OSL on March 26 to conduct a program of American music by Charles Ives, Duke Ellington, George Gershwin, and Leonard Bernstein. The concert will feature jazz pianist Gerald Clayton, making his Carnegie Hall debut, and will be presented as part of Carnegie Hall’s “United in Sound: America at 250” festival.

The final mainstage concert of the season will take place on April 30, with Masaaki Suzuki conducting Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D with Midori as soloist, alongside Mozart’s Don Giovanni Overture and Mendelssohn’s Symphony No. 4 (“Italian”).

OSL BACH FESTIVAL AT ZANKEL HALL

The annual OSL Bach Festival will take place in Zankel Hall from June 2 through June 23. The five-concert series will open on June 2 with conductor Paul McCreesh and countertenor Reginald Mobley, featuring works by Bach and Mozart.

A special additional performance on June 7 will feature cellist Pieter Wispelwey performing Bach’s complete Cello Suites. Wispelwey will return on June 10 to perform Haydn’s Cello Concerto No. 1. The festival will continue on June 16 with violinist Renaud Capuçon directing a program centered on Bach and Mozart, and will conclude on June 23 with harpsichordist Jean Rondeau leading a program of works by J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach, and Johann Christian Bach.

CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Two programs remain in OSL’s Chamber Music Series at Carnegie Hall’s Weill Recital Hall. On February 25, the orchestra will present the world premiere of a newly commissioned clarinet quintet by Jonathan Tunick, alongside works by Samuel Barber and Stephen Sondheim featuring baritone John Brancy. The series will conclude on May 13 with pianist Orli Shaham performing quintets by Amy Beach and Antonín Dvořák.

FIVE BOROUGHS MUSIC FESTIVAL

OSL will also be presented by the Five Boroughs Music Festival in performances from May 7 through May 18 celebrating the artistic relationship between composer Antonín Dvořák and pioneering Black American composer Harry T. Burleigh. The programs will feature the St. Luke’s Chamber Ensemble with baritone Joseph Parrish, performing works by Burleigh and Dvořák.

VISIONARY SOUNDS AT THE DIMENNA CENTER

Two concerts remain in OSL’s Visionary Sounds series at The DiMenna Center for Classical Music. On February 4, the orchestra will perform Julius Eastman’s Femenine. The series will conclude on April 15 with a program devoted to the music of composer and clarinetist Kinan Azmeh.

Looking ahead, composers from OSL’s DeGaetano Composition Institute will present world premieres for chamber orchestra on July 28, 2026.

Orchestra of St. Luke’s performs regularly at Carnegie Hall and maintains an extensive portfolio of orchestral, chamber, education, and community programs across New York City.