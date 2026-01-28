Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo and More to Join The People's Filibuster Protest at The Public

The Public Theater will host a public, artistic demonstration of support and solidarity for the people of Minnesota: The People's Filibuster on Saturday, January 31 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the steps of the Theater’s flagship building, 425 Lafayette Street. Live streaming of the event will also be available, with more details to be announced on Friday. This event is free and open to the public.

The Public Theater, along with artists, elected officials, and community leaders, will present seminal, primary source texts from the founding of our nation and writings and songs that articulate our shared ideals and democratic aspirations, not as history alone, but as a living call to action.

The Public Theater leadership shares, “We stand in solidarity with our neighbors in Minnesota and across the country who are angry and grieving, protesting state-sanctioned violence and abuses of power, and organizing for the safety, dignity, and human rights of all. In this moment of crisis, our intention is to create a collective interruption that invites reflection, accountability, and recommitment to the values we claim as a nation, protesting and contrasting the abhorrent violence and abuses we are witnessing all around us.”

Participants include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Luis A. Miranda Jr., Dr. Luz Towns-Miranda, Constance Wu, John Leguizamo, Micaela Diamond, Quiara Alegría Hudes, F. Murray Abraham, Laura Benanti, Michael Cerveris, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Annaleigh Ashford & Joe Tapper, Jessica Hecht, Celia Keenan-Bolger, John Ellison Conlee, Leigh Silverman, Mona Mansour, Jose Llana, Rebecca Martinez, Robert O’Hara, Jessica Blank & Erik Jensen, and many more.