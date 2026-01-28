THE OUTSIDERS, CATS: THE JELLICLE BALL and More to Take Part in Broadway Bridges Spring 2026

Broadway Bridges is resuming with 20 shows participating in the 2026 spring cycle. Broadway Bridges is The Broadway League Foundation’s initiative that seeks to offer every New York City public high school student the opportunity to attend a Broadway show prior to graduation.

Broadway Bridges offers NYC public schools in all five boroughs $10 Broadway tickets for their tenth-grade students. Over 12,000 tickets will be offered this spring. The tickets purchased are based on availability and are timed to coincide with the demands of the school calendar.

As the largest theatre education partnership in the history of New York City, Broadway Bridges has now served 507 New York City public high schools across all five boroughs, with representation from each of the 51 city council districts. To date, nearly 3,000 educators have registered for the program. Last season, 27,090 students and chaperones participated in Broadway Bridges.

Since launching in 2017, the program has introduced over 160,000 New York City public school sophomores and chaperones to Broadway. The program has been so successful in New York that last year Broadway Bridges on the Road was launched, with 28 Broadway League Member organizations currently participating across the country. Participating shows, dates, and times vary based on city. Details on participating programs can be found on the On the Road - Broadway Bridges web page.

Participating shows include: & Juliet, Aladdin, Buena Vista Social Club, CATS: The Jellicle Ball, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, Hadestown, Hell's Kitchen, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical, Ragtime, SIX: The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Great Gatsby, The Lion King, The Lost Boys, The Outsiders, Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York).