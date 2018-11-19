Official: MOULIN ROUGE Will Can-Can to the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in July with Aaron Tveit, Karen Olivo & More!

Producer Carmen Pavlovic (Global Creatures) just announced that Moulin Rouge!, based on the 2001 Twentieth Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann, will open on Broadway at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Previews will begin June 28, 2019 prior to a July 25 opening night.

An exclusive fan-only pre-sale will begin November 21 at 12:00pm for the very first access to Moulin Rouge! Broadway tickets, followed by a presale for Mastercard® holders. Additional pre-sale and general ticketing information follows at the end of this release.

The cast from the sold out, record-breaking run at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre this past summer will transfer to Broadway, including Karen Olivo (Tony Award® for West Side Story, In the Heights), Aaron Tveit (Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal), Danny Burstein (six-time Tony Award®-nominee, Fiddler On the Roof, Cabaret), Sahr Ngaujah (Tony® and Olivier award-nominee for Fela), Tam Mutu (Doctor Zhivago, Encores!'s Hey, Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers), Ricky Rojas (Burn the Floor) and Robyn Hurder (Nice Work If You Can Get It).

The ensemble and swings will include Jacqueline Arnold, Olutayo Bosede, Kyle Brown, Sam Cahn, Max Clayton, Yurel Echezarreta, Jennifer Florentino, Paloma Garcia-Lee, Bahiyah Hibah, Ericka Hunter, Holly James, Reed Luplau, Jeigh Madjus, Morgan Marcell, Brandt Martinez, Jodi McFadden, Kevyn Morrow, Fred Odgaard, Dylan Paul, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Benjamin Rivera.

"We are thrilled to be bringing Moulin Rouge! The Musical to Broadway," said producer Carmen Pavlovic. "We are especially delighted that the show is going to the Hirschfeld - the perfect theater for this production with its lavish architecture and rich history of landmark Broadway shows."

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award®-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! has a book by John Logan(Tony Award® for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine (Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! includes Tony Award® winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award® winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award®nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award® winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

As in the film, Moulin Rouge! celebrates some of the greatest popular music of the last 50 years. The stage musical features many of the iconic songs from the movie and also includes recent hits released since the movie premiered 15 years ago.

Global Creatures (Carmen Pavlovic, CEO; Gerry Ryan OAM, Chairman) serves as Lead Producer and Bill Damaschke is the executive producer. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

Additional producers include Aaron Lustbader, Hunter Arnold, Darren Bagert, Adam Blanshay Productions/Nicolas Talar, Erica Lynn Schwartz/Stephanie Rosenberg, Aleri Entertainment, CJ ENM, Harmonia, AF Creative Media/International Theatre Fund, Baz & Co, Gilad-Rogowsky/InStone Productions, IMG Original Content, John Gore Organization, MEHR-BB Entertainment, Spencer Ross, Iris Smith, Triptyk Studios, Nederlander Presentations/IPN, Carl Daikeler/Sandi Moran, Desantis-Baugh Productions, Candy Spelling/Tulchin Bartner and Jujamcyn Theatres.

Released by 20th Century Fox, "Baz Luhrmann's Moulin Rouge!" premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties, and then a theatre where numerous famous French and International Artistes stepped out into the limelight.

