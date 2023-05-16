ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears

"We’re all dedicated to making a show worthy of her name, music, and legendary influence."

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 1 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 2 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at Brightman, Iglehart, McClure, Urie, and More in SPAMALOT at The Kenn Photo 3 Photos: First Look at SPAMALOT at The Kennedy Center
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 4 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical featuring the music of Britney Spears, is now in previews on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical is fully authorizaed by Spears herself, and was signed by the singer in 2022, after her conservatorship ended.

According to a statement from the musical's producers, "Once Upon A One More Time is fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears. Once Upon a One More Time's license agreement with Britney Spears was negotiated, agreed to, and signed by Britney Spears in 2022, post-conservatorship."

The producing team also stated that the musical was created in collaboration with Britney Spears based on an idea she suggested.

"This musical is a celebration of Britney, created by a team and cast of her biggest fans," the musical's producers said in a statement to BroadwayWorld. "The team is humbled, grateful, and beyond thrilled that she herself was the catalyst for its concept, attended an early workshop, and made a post-conservatorship deal with the show, authorizing it to move forward to Broadway. We're all dedicated to making a show worthy of her name, music, and legendary influence."

Helmed by internally acclaimed, Drama Desk-nominated Director & Choreographers Keone & Mari Madrid (Beyond Babel, Karate Kid), Once Upon a One More Time is an electrifying and witty new musical comedy featuring an original story written by Jon Hartmere (bare, The Upside). Fully authorized and licensed by Britney Spears post-conservatorship, and inspired by an idea she proposed, the musical weaves the chart-topping hits of the undisputed Princess of Pop - including "Oops I Did It Again," "Lucky," "Circus," "Toxic", and more - into a brand-new kind of fairy tale. When Cinderella, Snow White, and other storybook heroines gather for book club, they always discuss the same book, Grimms' Fairy Tales - because as far as they know, it's the only book that's ever been written. That is, until a rogue fairy godmother drops The Feminine Mystique into their corseted laps. From now on, "happily ever after" will never be the same.

Leading the Original Broadway Cast of the musical, which will celebrate its official opening night at the Marquis Theater on Thursday, June 22, 2023, are Briga Heelan ("Great News", "Ground Floor") will star as Cinderella, Justin Guarini ("American Idol", Wicked) as Prince Charming, and Aisha Jackson (Frozen, Paradise Square) as Snow White, reprising the roles they originated in the world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time, which played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022. Joining the cast for the Broadway premiere are two-time Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard (Company, Mean Girls) as Stepmother, two-time Tony Award nominee Adam Godley (The Lehman Trilogy, Hulu's "The Great") as The Narrator, comedienne Brooke Dillman ("The Wayne Brady Show", "The Office") as The O.F.G. (Original Fairy Godmother), Ryann Redmond (Frozen, Bring It On) as Stepsister Belinda, and Tess Soltau (Wicked, "The Good Fight") as Stepsister Betany.

Gabrielle Beckford (The Prom 1st Natl. Tour, Gloria: A Life at A.R.T.) will play Rapunzel, Ashley Chiu (KPOP at Ars Nova, She Said) is Sleeping Beauty, Nathan Levy (Dear Evan Hansen) is Clumsy, Ryan Steele (Newsies, Matilda the Musical) is Prince Erudite, Morgan Whitley (American Psycho, The Greatest Showman) is Princess Pea, and Lauren Zakrin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812) is Little Mermaid. Rounding out the cast are Matt Allen (Escape to Margaritaville, Something Rotten), Liv Battista (Billie Eilish Tour, Beyond Babel) as Belle, Jacob Burns (Hamilton Tour), Pauline Casiño ("Little Voice" on Apple TV+, Candace Brown's The Soul Spot) as Esmeralda, Selene Haro (Beyond Babel) as Gretel, Joshua Daniel Johnson (Disney's Sneakerella) as Prince Brawny, Amy Hillner Larsen (The Marvelous Wonderettes, Hairspray Tour) as Goldilocks, Justice Moore (Hamilton, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Red, Kevin Trinio Perdido (Almost Famous, Fire Island The Musical) as Prince Mischievous, Mikey Ruiz (Beyond Babel) as Prince Gregarious, Salisha Thomas (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Josh Tolle (Kinky Boots 1st Natl. Tour, The Heart of Rock & Roll) as Prince Suave, Diana Vaden (Tootsie, Mack and Mabel at Encores!) as Swing, Mila Weir as Little Girl, Stephen Scott Wormley (The Lion King, "The Blacklist") as Prince Affable, and Isabella Ye as Little Girl.

The world premiere production of Once Upon a One More Time played a sold-out, extended engagement at the Tony Award-winning Shakespeare Theatre Company (STC), in Washington, D.C, from November 29, 2021-January 9, 2022, and was praised as "ingenious, and improbably funny" (Washingtonian). The musical was described as "an evening of buoyant delight" by The Washington Post critic Peter Marks, who also wrote in a feature on the production, "Once Upon A One More Time is one of the most ambitious new musicals in a theater world awakening to a creative new day - a most unlikely cultural mash-up, reframing a bevy of storybook characters in an enlightened, modern context." NPR said the show, "combines fairytales, Betty Friedan and Britney Spears in a large-scale, Broadway way, resulting in clever, uproarious fun. Who couldn't use a little more fun these days?" DC Metro Theater Arts raved the show is, "inspiring! A full-fledged, Grade A, gold star success... and exactly the party we need right now. It is as thought-provoking as it is toe-tapping, as clever as it is hilarious, as bold as it is shiny. I predict it will be an intergenerational smash."

Joining the Madrids and Hartmere on the musical's creative team are five-time Tony Award nominee David Leveaux (Nine, Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar LIVE") as Creative Consultant, Tony Award-nominated Scenic Designer Anna Fleischle (Hangmen, Everybody's Talking About Jamie), Costume Designer Loren Elstein (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead), Tony Award-winning Lighting Designer Kenneth Posner (Wicked, Beetlejuice), Sound Designer Andrew Keister (KPOP, On Your Feet!), Tony-nominated Projection Designer Sven Ortel (Newsies) and Drama Desk nominated Wig Designer Nikiya Mathis (Death of a Salesman, Chicken & Biscuits). Casting is by Hardt Casting (West Side Story).



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of Crazy from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Photo
Video: Watch Rehearsal Footage of 'Crazy' from ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME, Beginning Previews Tonight!

Watch rehearsal footage of 'Crazy' from Once Upon a One More Time, beginning previews tonight!

Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast Photo
Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

You can now see First Look Character Portraits for Once Upon A One More Time, the new Broadway musical powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning pop icon Britney Spears!

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets

Watch a special sneak peek video clip of the cast of Once Upon a One More Time in rehearsals!

Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo
Video: Justin Guarini Channels Britney in Rehearsals for ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME

Once Upon a One More Time is the new musical comedy that flips the script on famous fairytales, powered by the music of Grammy Award-winning international pop icon Britney Spears. An all new rehearsal video has been released featuring the cast performing 'Circus'. Check out the video here!


More Hot Stories For You

Ramin Karimloo, Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit & More to Join BROADWAY BETSRamin Karimloo, Anthony Rapp, Aaron Tveit & More to Join BROADWAY BETS
Lea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for CovidLea Michele Out of FUNNY GIRL This Week After Testing Positive for Covid
Alex Newell to Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Season 23 FinaleAlex Newell to Perform 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Season 23 Finale
Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World PremierePhotos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere

Videos

Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO? Video Video: Will Victoria Clark Earn Her Second Tony Award for KIMBERLY AKIMBO?
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Photos & Check Out New Promos for CHICAGO on Broadway
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video
Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You









close sound sound