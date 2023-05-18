Now Hiring: Associate Talent Manager, Actors, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/18/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Casting for ONE ACT PLAY FESTIVAL

Seeking 2 female-identifying dramatic performers (30s) to premiere a world premiere one-act play at the upcoming CHAIN THEATRE ONE ACT FESTIVAL in Midtown Manhattan. Must be available for tech date on 6/6 from 2pm - 6pm. Performances will be on 6/9 at 8:30pm, 6/14 @ 6:00pm and 6/24 @ 4pm Please submit Headshot & resume, along with a self tape with dramatic monologue to: bleeckerthanthou@gmail.com Submission deadline: May 21st, 2023 at 5pm ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Cognitive Performance Lab - Pay-What-You-Can, Drop-in, Weekly, In-Person Acting Class

A drop-in, weekly, in-person, 3-hour monologue/scene study class designed to support the actor in building the next level of their craft, employing a variety of techniques and lots of individualized attention to discover valuable new tools. We'll also use cognitive science concepts to connect traditional acting methods with a modern understanding of the human instrument. The class is flexible, ideal for expanding your toolbox with an in-depth, multi-week curriculum, or just stopping by for some... (more)

Internships - Crew : The Sound of Music

Please prepare 16-32 bars of a song from a musical (stage) that shows your range. Be sure to bring sheet music in the appropriate key. An accompanist will be provided. Please be prepared to dance. Example: A waltz for adults and a marching routine for kids. Please bring a headshot (photo), resume and be prepared to list your conflicts on the audition form. Small stipends will be available for lead roles. ALL Children: Sign in 3:30pm Auditions: 4:00pm - 6:00pm Adults: Sign in 6:30... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Membership and Engagement

The Strides Collective, a non-profit queer theatre company, is seeking applicants for Director of Membership and Engagement. ABOUT US: Founded in 2020, The Strides Collective produces and develops theatrical work by emerging playwrights that embraces the queer experience through authentic, modern, and innovative storytelling. Our work prioritizes the goal of normalizing the conversation about queer identity, creating a safe haven in which emerging artists can tell their stories and have the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Executive Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS EXECUTIVE ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as Executive Assistant, providing full administrative support to the COO & Managing Director. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is pa... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Associate Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television represented by Broadway's COME FROM AWAY, currently in Australia, on tour, and in Toronto in 2024, as well as producing the newly-opened Museum of Bro... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Jason Wooten

We are looking for qualified instructors in Broadway styles of ballet, tap, jazz and hip hop (ballet and tap a must) to join our team in beautiful Saint Petersburg, Florida. We are 10 minutes away from some of the top rated beaches in the world as well as the amazing nightlife of downtown St. Petersburg. Come grow with us! ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Entertainment Technician (Traveling)

THIS IS A CONTRACT POSITION BETWEEN AUGUST-FEBRUARY (Flexible) The Entertainment Technician (Traveling) position at IWG Productions works in a generalist capacity to support the technical installation of events, shows and experiences. This includes, but is not limited to, carpentry, electrical and rigging labor. IWG Productions designs captivating, location-based entertainment while elevating the lives of the creators & technicians who make it happen. We strive to create a workplace that p... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: CoComelon Party Time Touring Performers and Staff

Step Into the Colorful World of CoComelon at CoComelon Party Time Presented by Mary Ruth's Produced by Faculty Productions CoComelon Party Time Set to Open in Atlanta June 16 Before Traveling Across the USA In this all-new play-based experience, kids and their caregivers get to attend the best party ever when they step inside the world of CoComelon- for an unforgettable interactive playtime experience. Looking for costume character performers & face characters to complet... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Open Auditions for 'Rock of Ages'

CALLING ALL ROCKERS!!! AUDITIONS BEING HELD THURSDAY, MAY 18TH!!! We are in search of performers for our Summer production of ROCK OF AGES; a TRSE/BTG production to be performed at the LARGEST entertainment complex on the Southside of Chicago: 115 Bourbon Street! Auditions are open to ages 21+ and we believe in "color-blind" casting. ALL ethnicities & LGBTQ+ individuals are encouraged to audition. SIGN UP FOR ONE SLOT ONLY. Please prepare 24-36 bars of a pop-rock or Broadway song in the s... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Auditions

Meet Alex Scott. She has a story to tell - about her life and her legacy, her humor and her heart. The story of a young girl fiercely determined to make a difference despite the challenges she faces. Alex's true story reminds us all that a single person can change the world - one act, or even one cup, at a time. Based on the true story of Alexandra Flynn Scott By James DeVita Directed by Kevin Michael Reed Please come prepared with a 60 - 90 second monologue of your choice. Audi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Producer

The Old Globe in San Diego, CA, an industry-leading theatre, seeks dynamic, experienced candidates for Associate Producer. With a budget of $36 million, each season features 16 subscription productions on three stages on The Old Globe's lovely Balboa Park campus. Their full production slate includes a renowned summer Shakespeare Festival, productions of classic and world premiere plays and musicals, the annual Powers New Voices Festival of new play readings, myriad Arts Engagement programming -... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Sound & Video Supervisor - Seasonal

Jacob's Pillow is a year-round center for dance and home to America's longest-running international dance festival located in the beautiful Berkshires of Western Massachusetts. We're looking for a Sound & Video Supervisor to join the Production Department and work closely with/report directly to the Director of Technical Production. The Sound & Video Supervisor is expected to be able to function independently on projects under their direct supervision as well as assist the Director of Technic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Seeking Actors For Theater For The New City Summer Street Theater

Casting actors for Theater For The New City's Annual Summer Street Theater. It is a 50 member company with 27 actors. We are looking for a diverse company of actors who sing or dance, and actors who sing and dance. Street Theater plays parks and playgrounds in all five boroughs, and is free to the public. Workshop period (unpaid) is June 19-30, Rehearsal period ($50 per week) July 18-Aug 4, Performances Saturdays and Sundays Aug 5-Sept 17 ($25 per performance), no performances Labor Day Weekend,... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Wardrobe Specialists/Costumers

Costume World is the nation's largest theatrical rental company, housing over 100 original broadway shows and a million costumes housed in a 42,000 sq ft production facility in Pompano Beach, FL. Over 45 years in the business, we are currently seeking a professional wardrobe/costume specialist. We are offering competitive salaries based on experience and will pay to relocate you. We also offer housing. Position is for immediate hire. We also own the Wick Theatre and Museum Club in Boca Raton. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Musical Theater Camp Counselors (June 13-August 1)

Harand Camp of the Theatre Arts, an established musical theater and activities camp for children 7-18, is looking for Camp Counselors (age 18+) for its 68th Season (June 13 - August 1, 2023). Strong applicants should have previous experience working with kids and the ability to teach or assist in a variety of activity areas. We are seeking applicants with skills in many areas - not just theater - so those without performing arts experience are also encouraged to apply! Counselors must be ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Theatre Manager

Seeking EXPERIENCED theatre MANAGER for a new space in Palm Springs, California, opening Fall 2023. Revolution Theatrics LLC will operate a 200-seat theatre in beautiful downtown Palm Springs, nurturing new work and innovative productions of popular work with the Revolution Stage Company in residence. We are looking for a TEAM PLAYER, someone who will be responsible for complete operation of the space, with presentation of 10-12 performances a week. Manager will supervise the production calen... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Finish Carpenter

Job description Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company based in New York City, is seeking FINISH/COMMERCIAL CARPENTERS to be added to our work roster in Orlando, Florida. Please Note: Applicants who possess leadership skills will also be considered for higher-level positions (Head Carpenter) during the interview process. In-person interviews will take place from 5/17- 5/19 in the Orlando area. Job Requirements • All candidates should possess carpe... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media / Publicity Director

SEEKING Social Media / Publicity Director for a brand new theatre space in beautiful downtown Palm Springs, California. Legitimate theatre space (200+ seats), presenting 10-12 performance a week, new work and popular shows here in the Coachella Valley. Social Media / Publicity Director will be responsible for creating websites, generating 'buzz' about the new theatre on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, other platforms, plus coordinate publicity for the theatre, working... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Supervisor & Artisan

SUMMARY The Properties Supervisor & Artisan (PSA) will work with the Senior Technical Director (SrTD), Technical Director (TD), Stage Management, and all visiting directors & designers in acquiring and preparing all properties for each production. This includes properties for new productions, rental productions, and co-productions. This position may require hours beyond a normal forty-hour week, especially during the technical production and performance period. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: New Works and Humanities Manager

New Works and Humanities Manager Job Description Status: Full Time/Benefits Eligible/Exempt Reports to: Artistic Director POSITION OVERVIEW Two River Theater (TRT) seeks a passionate, versatile, and highly collaborative theater professional to add their unique perspective to Two River's robust theater making, storytelling, and mission and values driven practice. The New Works and Humanities Manager holds a key position on the Artistic team. This individual will report to TRT's Artistic Dir... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Artist Services Coordinator (Temporary)

Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) is a multi-disciplinary arts center located in Brooklyn, New York. For more than 150 years, BAM has been the home for adventurous artists, audiences, and ideas-engaging both global and local communities. With world-renowned programming in theater, dance, music, opera, film, and much more, BAM showcases the work of emerging artists and innovative modern masters. The Temporary Artist Services Coordinator serves as a direct liaison between BAM General Management/... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Assistant to the Director and Board Liaison

We are looking for a full-time Assistant to the Director and Board Liaison to support the Director in coordinating schedules, travel, logistics, hospitality, and special events on her behalf and in conjunction with other leadership staff. In addition, acts as the board liaison, sends all board-related communications, and organizes board and committee meetings, records, and events, working closely with the Deputy Director and Chief Philanthropy Officer. This position offers the unique opportuni... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Sound & Video Supervisor

TITLE: SOUND & VIDEO SUPERVISOR STATUS: Seasonal; Full-Time May 8, 2023 through September 1, 2023 ARRIVAL: May 7, 2023 DEPARTURE: September 2, 2023 PAY RANGE: $22.00-$24.00/hour, plus room and board HOURS: May 8, 2023-June 4, 2023: (5) Day work week averaging 40hrs June 5, 2023-September 1, 2023: (6) Day work week averaging 48hrs w/OT after 48hrs REPORTS TO: Director of Technical Production DEPARTMENT: Production WORKS WITH: Festival staff, visiting ... (more)