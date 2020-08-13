Norm Lewis, Bruce Sabath, Ruth Bader Ginsburg and More Join BROTHERHOOD/SISTERHOOD
BROTHERHOOD/SISTERHOOD will debut on YouTube this Sunday at 6:00 PM, as part of the opening night of the Bach Virtuosi Festival.
Norm Lewis and Bruce Sabath are among the major names participating in a production called Brotherhood/Sisterhood that will debut on YouTube this Sunday at 6:00 PM. It is the opening night of the Bach Virtuosi Festival.
The prerecorded videos will remain on the BVF YouTube Channel indefinitely.
Brotherhood/Sisterhood is a dramatic work about the challenges we face today and the struggle for humanity, social justice, equity and love. Select readings and speeches from renowned authors, poets and politicians read by distinguished actors, essayists, poets and public figures. The music of Johann Sebastian Bach will accompany these works during and in between readings.
Norm Lewis will read a portion of If There is no Struggle by Frederick Douglass.
Bruce Sabath will read a modern day variation from The Merchant of Venice by William Shakespeare.
In between the music of Bach, below is a selection of people who will participate:
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will be reading a short passage of her work on discrimination
Senator Angus King will read the Gettysburg Address
Amanda Gorman, the Inaugural Youth Poet Laureate of the US, will be reading a work by Toni Morrison and an original poem
Richard Blanco (5th Poet Laureate of the U.S.) will be reading his poem, One Today, which he read at the 2013 inauguration
Brotherhood/Sisterhood includes well-known passages from MLK, Lincoln, Shakespeare, Gandhi, John Lennon, Steinbeck, Mark Twain, Elisabeth Barrett Browning and more. J.S. Bach will be interspersed throughout the readings.
Lewis Kaplan, Director of the Bach Virtuosi Festival and a renowned violinist had been conceiving this idea for close to 30 years. It combines historical readings with classical music. He had seen a variation of this 30 years ago at the Mozarteum in Salzburg, Austria. Kaplan's vision was the music of J.S. Bach performed during and between historical readings by the likes of Lincoln, Shakespeare, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Toni Morrison, MLK, Aristotle and several others. The greatest visionaries the world has known.
Brotherhood/Sisterhood is based on a performance 30 years ago in Austria that was hauntingly brilliant. It was based on the writings of a Jewish author, who was killed during WWII, after joining the French Underground. This performance encompassed 20 of Austria's most-recognized actors and actresses reading his work. Our version is based on our need for greater humanity, equity, and social justice. Celebrated authors, poets, politicians, and people who feel and think deeply, just as Bach did, are participating.
The musicians at this festival are world-renowned. They teach at Juilliard, Eastman, Rochester and perform around the world with many outstanding orchestras.
For additional details, visit https://bachvirtuosifestival.org/brotherhood-sisterhood and https://youtube.com/c/bachvirtuosifestival.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Renée Elise Goldsberry and More to Take Part in Upcoming HAM4CHANGE Fundraiser
On Saturday, August 15th, at 4pm PT/7pm ET, members of the original cast of the Tony Award-Winning Broadway Musical Hamilton will come together for th...
VIDEO: Olivia Newton-John Talks Memories of XANADU for the Film's 40th Anniversary
In honor of the 40th anniversary of the musical film Xanadu, star Olivia Newton-John shared what it was like working on the film, what it was like to ...
Confirmed: DIANA Will Premiere on Netflix Next Year Ahead of Broadway Opening
Diana might not be playing on Broadway right now, but it will soon get a royal welcome on Netflix. BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that the musical, ...
Winners Announced For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Album Awards; BEETLEJUICE Wins Best New Broadway Cast Recording!
The people have spoken and the results are in for the 2020 BWW Albums/CDs Awards, recognizing the best releases from 2019 & 2020. ...
Actors' Equity Applauds Walt Disney World's New On-Site Virus Testing Center; Equity Performers to Return to Work
Actors' Equity Association released a statement regarding reports that Walt Disney World has agreed to provide space for an on-site center for COVID t...
Audra McDonald, George Salazar, and Joshua Colley Will Headline STICKS & STONES Benefit
Grammy & Emmy-winning composer & conductor John McDaniel and lyricist/librettist Scott Logsdon will present an online highlights concert of their new ...