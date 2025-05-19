New Version of TABOO Musical in Development with Book by Jack Holden and Boy George

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What's on Stage reports that a new version of Taboo, the musical featuring the music of Boy George, is officially in development. The project includes a freshly commissioned book co-written by Jack Holden and Boy George, building on the original by Mark Davies Markham.

Set in 1980s London, Taboo centers on the rise of the New Romantics and their enduring influence on pop culture. The reimagining is being led by producer Thomas Hopkins and represents years of developmental work on the musical.

Jack Holden, known for Cruise in the West End and Kenrex at Sheffield Theatres and Southwark Playhouse, has been collaborating closely with Boy George. “Taboo is filthy, fabulous and full of heart — reworking the book is an outrageous joy,” said Holden. “Boy George’s world still bites, sparkles, and aches with everything it means to be different, daring and loved.”

A closed reading of the new draft is taking place in London this week. The reading is by invitation only and includes Broadway and West End producers.

Boy George commented on the project’s significance, stating: “Through its vibrant themes of identity and creative expression, Taboo serves as a poignant reminder that in this ever-evolving world, we must stay true to ourselves and celebrate individuality.”

Debuting at The Venue in London’s West End on January 29, 2002, Taboo featured a starry original cast - Luke Evans as Billy, Euan Morton as Boy George, Matt Lucas as Leigh Bowery, and Diane Pilkington as Kim - under director Christopher Renshaw, with choreography by Les Child and costumes by Mike Nicholls.

Rosie O’Donnell then bankrolled a new Charles Busch–penned version that opened on Broadway at the Plymouth Theatre on November 13, 2003, showcasing Boy George himself (credited as George O’Dowd), Morton reprising Boy George, plus Raúl Esparza and Jeffrey Carlson, and although that run closed after 100 performances it yielded a cast album and multiple Tony nominations; the musical’s cult appeal prompted a site-specific London revival at Brixton Club House in 2012, reuniting original Philip Sallon actor Paul Baker with newcomers such as Sam Buttery (Leigh Bowery) and Matthew Rowland (Boy George), further cementing “Taboo” as a vivid time-capsule portrait of the 1980s New Romantic scene.