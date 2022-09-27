New Cast Members Join Broadway Company of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Additional casting has been announced for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Beginning October 3rd, tickets will be on sale through September 3, 2023. The cast includes 16 actors making their Broadway debut.

Steve Haggard and Angela Reed continue as Harry Potter and Ginny Potter and Joel Meyers* will play their son Albus Potter. Jenny Jules continues as Hermione Granger with Rachel Leslie playing the role from November 15, 2022 to January 15, 2023. David Abeles continues as Ron Weasley and Maya Thomas will play Ron and Hermione's daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Aaron Bartz continues as Draco Malfoy and Erik C. Peterson* will play his son Scorpius Malfoy. Imani Jade Powers* will play Delphi Diggory.

They are joined by Chadd Alexander*, Kevin Rico Angulo, Chelsey Arce, Quinn Blades, Ebony Blake*, Darby Breedlove*, Ted Deasy, Irving Dyson Jr.*, Kira Fath, Gary-Kayi Fletcher*, Eleasha Gamble*, Logan James Hall*, Abbi Hawk*, Chance Marshaun Hill*, Edward James Hyland, Nick Hyland*, Jax Jackson, Jack Koenig, Spencer LaRue, Samaria Nixon-Fleming*, Erik Evan Olson*, Alexandra Peter, Dan Piering, William Rhem Jr., Kiaya Scott*, Stephen Spinella, Tom Stephens, Karen Janes Woditsch and Brittany Zeinstra.

* Denotes actors making their Broadway debuts.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is one of the most defining pop culture events of the decade" (Forbes).

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter's head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all-with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. "You'll be wondering 'how'd they do that?' for days to come" (People Magazine).

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner. "It's a marvel of imagination, as magical as any spell or potion" (The New York Times).