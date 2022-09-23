Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Netflix Drops Lawsuit Over THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICAL

The court filing does not reveal whether Netflix has reached a settlement with Grammy Award-winning composing team Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow.

Sep. 23, 2022  
Netflix Drops Lawsuit Over THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICAL

Variety is reporting that streaming giant Netflix has dismissed a copyright lawsuit that it had filed against the creators of "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical."

According to the report, the court filing does not reveal whether Netflix has reached a settlement with Grammy Award-winning composing team Emily Bear and Abigail Barlow.

At the time of the dismissal, Barlow and Bear had yet to respond to the lawsuit in court. The streamer has filed its dismissal "with prejudice," meaning the suit cannot be refiled at a future date.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the streamer brought the lawsuit against the GRAMMY Award-winning songwriting duo Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the minds behind the unofficial adaptation, over their wildly popular adaptation of the hit television series.

According to the lawsuit, the streamer took aim at the pair over their for-profit, live production, "The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical Album Live in Concert," which played to a sold-out crowd at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC earlier this week.

The initial Netflix complaint stated, "The live show featured over a dozen songs that copied verbatim dialogue, character traits and expression, and other elements from Bridgerton the series. It included dramatic portrayals of Bridgerton characters by Broadway actors, emoting through the performance of the songs that comprise the "musical."

Shonda Rhimes, Bridgerton's executive producer, defended Netflix's decision to sue the creators behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.

"There is so much joy in seeing audiences fall in love with 'Bridgerton' and watching the creative ways they express their fandom. What started as a fun celebration by Barlow & Bear on social media has turned into the blatant taking of intellectual property solely for Barlow & Bear's financial benefit," Rhimes said in her official statement. "This property was created by Julia Quinn and brought to life on screen through the hard work of countless individuals. Just as Barlow & Bear would not allow others to appropriate their IP for profit, Netflix cannot stand by and allow Barlow & Bear to do the same with 'Bridgerton.'"

Quinn, who is the author of the "Bridgerton" novel series, also backed Netflix's decision.

"Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear are wildly talented, and I was flattered and delighted when they began composing 'Bridgerton' songs and sharing with other fans on TikTok. There is a difference, however, between composing on TikTok and recording and performing for commercial gain," Quinn explained in a statement. "I would hope that Barlow & Bear, who share my position as independent creative professionals, understand the need to protect other professionals' intellectual property, including the characters and stories I created in the 'Bridgerton' novels over twenty years ago."

The streamer also took issue with the advertising for the stage show which states that the pair, "were using Netflix's Bridgerton trademark "with Permission," while Netflix vigorously objected. "

The lawsuit noted that in addition to the Grammy-winning album, the pair also has plans to tour the production, including a recently announced stop at London's Royal Albert Hall, as well as a line of Bridgerton-themed merchandise for sale.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

From This Author - Team BWW


Netflix Drops Lawsuit Over THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICALNetflix Drops Lawsuit Over THE UNAUTHORIZED BRIDGERTON MUSICAL
September 23, 2022

Streaming giant Netflix has dismissed a copyright lawsuit that it had filed against the creators of 'The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical.'
Drury Lane's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS & More Top BroadwayWorld Chicago's Fall Theatre PreviewDrury Lane's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS & More Top BroadwayWorld Chicago's Fall Theatre Preview
September 23, 2022

Chicago is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre coming up in the city this fall. Check out our editor's picks!
Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/23/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 9/23/2022
September 23, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Shop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & MoreShop Our Fall Sale Items on BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop - COME FROM AWAY, HADESTOWN, WICKED & More
September 22, 2022

Shop official merchandise from Come From Away, Anastasia, Hadestown, and more in the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop. Shop our Fall sale for 15% off our most-loved items featuring our Come From Away Blue Leaf Pin, the Wicked Lapel Pin, the To Kill A Mockingbird Navy All Rise Tee, the Anastasia Custom Music Box and more!
Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness Will Make Concert Debut at Sony HallJeremy Jordan and Age of Madness Will Make Concert Debut at Sony Hall
September 22, 2022

Jeremy Jordan and Age of Madness are coming to Sony Hall!  The new band will make their concert debut on Sunday, September 25 (7pm) with special guest OXFLOYD.