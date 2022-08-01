National Black Theater Festival Begins Today In North Carolina

The National Black Theatre Festival kicks off today, August 1 and runs through Saturday, August 6, featuring nearly 30 live performances. The event will bring celebrities like Lisa Arrindell and Petri Hawkins Brown as co-chairs. The festival is expected to bring more than $13 million in economic impact to Winston-Salem.

This historic event illuminates the powerful theatrical spirit and extraordinary talent of performers, designers, directors, producers and technicians from across the country and abroad.

Over six days, attendees experience electrifying performances, informative workshops, riveting films and insightful spoken word poetry that will open their eyes to the beauty and depth of African American artistic endeavours. Every evening culminates with a Celebrity Reception, Midnight Readers' Theatre and late-night Words and Verses.

A full production schedule can be found here.