Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

National Black Theater Festival Begins Today In North Carolina

The festival begins with a gala tonight and is co-chaired by Lisa Arrindell & Petri Hawkins Byrd.

Aug. 1, 2022  

The National Black Theatre Festival kicks off today, August 1 and runs through Saturday, August 6, featuring nearly 30 live performances. The event will bring celebrities like Lisa Arrindell and Petri Hawkins Brown as co-chairs. The festival is expected to bring more than $13 million in economic impact to Winston-Salem.

This historic event illuminates the powerful theatrical spirit and extraordinary talent of performers, designers, directors, producers and technicians from across the country and abroad.

Over six days, attendees experience electrifying performances, informative workshops, riveting films and insightful spoken word poetry that will open their eyes to the beauty and depth of African American artistic endeavours. Every evening culminates with a Celebrity Reception, Midnight Readers' Theatre and late-night Words and Verses.

A full production schedule can be found here.





Related Articles

From This Author - BWW Staff


BACK TO THE FUTURE WITH THE LA PHIL, THE PROM, MIKE BIRBIGLIA: THE OLD MAN AND THE POOL & More Lead Los Angeles' August Theater Top 10
August 1, 2022

Los Angeles is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.
VIDEO: COMPANY on Broadway Takes Final Bows
July 31, 2022

COMPANY on Broadway took its final bow on Sunday, July 31. Watch the final curtain call including appearances by director Marianne Elliot and producer Chris Harper. 
VIDEO: Watch Beanie Feldstein Take Her Emotional Final Curtain Call in FUNNY GIRL
July 31, 2022

Watch Beanie Feldstein take her emotional final curtain call in Broadway's Funny Girl and as the cast pays tribute to her onstage.
Ballroom Scene Inspired CATS Workshop To Be Held At Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center
July 29, 2022

The Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center will hold a 'ballroom scene' inspired workshop of Andrew Lloyd Webber's CATS, which may lead to a full production in the future.
BroadwayWorld Stage Door Launches In-Person Private Events Bookings In Partnership With Broadway Booker
July 27, 2022

Bookings are now available for all types of private in-person events - including weddings, corporate events, bar/bat/b'nai mitzvahs, holiday parties, sweet 16s, dinner parties, gala events and more! 