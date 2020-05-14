Musical Theatre Factory Presents THE 37TH ANNUAL MICHAEL R. JACKSON TALK AND SING

Musical Theatre Factory Tune In Tuesdays continues on May 19 with The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing. Join them for an evening of thrilling music and conversation with Pulitzer Prize winner, MTF Founding Alumnus, and Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, Michael R. Jackson.

Shakina Nayfack (Founding Artistic Director) and Mei Ann Teo (Producing Artistic Director) at MTF say, "Michael R. Jackson is one of the most essential voices in musical theatre for our generation. His artistry and his politics have been foundational to Musical Theatre Factory since day one, and as a founding member of MTF, we are endlessly proud of Michael's success.We congratulate Michael R. Jackson and the incredible cast, creative and producing team of A Strange Loop for a historic Pulitzer honor. We are thrilled to offer you a livestream of this concert produced last year, where you get to hear selections from A Strange Loop and other works Michael's got cooking!"

The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing: Michael has been running his mouth since God was a baby. If it's not one thing, it's another. If it's not his father, it's his mother. Boys. Politics. Blackness. Queerness. Broadway. Off-Broadway. Good times and bum times, he's seen them all and is stepping forward to blow off some steam, sing a few tunes, joined by special guest artists Natalie Walker, Molly Hager and John-Andrew Morrison!

Michael R. Jackson says, " One of my favorite gospel hymns says 'time is filled with swift transition' and nothing says swift transition more powerfully than the present moment we find ourselves in across the globe. I find it appropriate then to use this time to reflect on how much transition I've experienced over the last year or so by revisiting this MTF-sponsored concert of my music which was part of the lead-up to a professional debut that exceeded even my wildest imagination with the Playwrights Horizons/Page 73 production of A Strange Loop."

MTF will stream the concert as a YouTube Premiere at 8PM EST on May 19, 2020. In addition, Michael will host a live pre- and post- show party on MTF's instagram account. Starting at 7:45 Michael will go live to welcome viewers and host a short pre-show party with special guests Founding Artistic Director Shakina Nayfack, and John-Andrew Morrison. When the concert video ends at approximately 9:20pm, Michael hosts a post-show with his long time collaborators Molly Hager (Waitress, Heathers), and L Morgan Lee.

Link to the The 37th Annual Michael R. Jackson Talk and Sing Facebook event can be found here.

MTF's TUNE IN series will continue with rebroadcasts of the following concerts, all filmed live at Joe's Pub. All streams will begin at 8PM EST with the live pre-show beginning at 7:50PM:

June 2, 2020: Jillian Walker presents Blue Ink: A Night with Jillian Walker

June 16, 2020: AriDy Nox & Brandon Webster presents The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story

June 30, Diana Oh presents Diana Oh in Concert

July 14, 2020: Cheeyang Ng presents Who is Cheeyang Ng?

And more to come! Links to all forthcoming events will be continually updated on MTF's MTF's Facebook Page.

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner





