Mr. Cellophane! CHICAGO Welcomes Evan Harrington as Amos Hart Tonight

The Broadway company of the Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago, which recently celebrated its 21st Broadway anniversary, will welcome Evan Harrington in the role of "Amos Hart" beginning Tuesday, January 30 at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.). Raymond Bokhour played his final performance on Sunday, January 28.

Evan Harrington has previously appeared on Broadway in Once (Billy), Peter and the Starcatcher (Alf), The Phantom of the Opera (Piangi) and Avenue Q (Brian). His tour credits include Into The Woods (Baker), Once, The Music Man, and Camelot. Other credits include Roundabout's revival of The Robber Bridegroom, Assassins, Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and The Full Monty. Television credits include "30 Rock," "Orange Is the New Black." @EKHarrington24 www.evanharrington.com

The production currently also stars Latina superstar Bianca Marroquín as Roxie Hart; International sensation Amra-Faye Wright as Velma Kelly; Tony Award nominee Tom Hewitt as Billy Flynn; Grammy Award-winning Singer-Songwriter, Actress & TV Sensation Kandi Burruss as Matron "Mama" Morton; and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine.

With a legendary book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Fred Ebb, Chicago is now the #1 longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

Produced by Barry and Fran Weissler, Chicago is the winner of six 1997 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Cast Recording.

Directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony Award winner Ann Reinking, Chicago features set design by John Lee Beatty, costume design by Tony Award winner William Ivey Long, lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington, sound design by Scott Lehrer and casting by Stewart/Whitley.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago's slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets for Chicago are available through Telecharge.com, by calling 212-239-6200, and in-person at the Ambassador Theatre (219 W. 49th St.; New York, NY) box office. Regular box office hours are 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and Noon to 7:00 pm Sunday.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

· Mondays at 8 PM

· Tuesdays at 8 PM

· Thursdays at 8 PM

· Fridays at 8 PM

· Saturdays at 2:30 PM and 8 PM

· Sundays at 2:30 PM and 7 PM

