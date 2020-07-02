Micaela Diamond and Nathan Salstone Will Perform an Online Birthday Celebration Concert August 2
Micaela Diamond (The Cher Show, Jesus Christ Superstar Live) and Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) have been stuck together for four months straight, still madly in love, and have finally put together a show with their favorite songs.
Join in virtually on August 2nd at 7pm for the COVID Birthday Celebration Concert.
Tickets are $15 and 20% of profits go to NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund, Inc. LDF is America's premier legal organization fighting for racial justice. Through litigation, advocacy, and public education, LDF seeks structural changes to expand democracy, eliminate disparities, and achieve racial justice in a society that fulfills the promise of equality for all Americans.
Tickets can be purchased at: https://www.stageit.com/micaela_diamond_nathan_salstone/mic_nate_s_covid_birthday_concert/84849
Get a sneak peek below!
