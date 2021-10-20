Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs and More Join the Cast of Apple TV's Upcoming Series EXTRAPOLATIONS

Apple has announced full casting for its upcoming Apple TV+ show, Extrapolations, which will include Meryl Streep, Daveed Diggs, and more!

According to Variety, Extrapolations is "an upcoming anthology series about climate change" which will "examine how impending changes to the planet will affect love, faith, work and family in people's lives over eight interconnected episodes." The series will be helmed by Scott Z. Burns.

Alongside Streep and Diggs, the cast will also include Sienna Miller, Kit Harington, Tahar Rahim, Matthew Rhys, Gemma Chan, David Schwimmer and Adarsh Gourav.

Diggs will play Marshall Zucker, a rabbi in South Florida. Streep's role has yet to be revealed.

