Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Nate Garner Talks Queer Theatre Artists on His Podcast!

Contestant Nate Garner shares more about his charity, a show that changed his life, and his podcast!

What charity did you pick and why?

ACT-UP NYC is one of the first organizations that spawned to combat HIV/AIDS. I fully believe that we are on the verge of ending this disease that has shaped the lives of queer people forever. Donating to ACT-UP is another push towards that end. I will always use my voice, my health, and my platform to advocate for those in my community who may be less fortunate.

Share a memory from seeing a stage production!

I saw JAGGED LITTLE PILL in January of 2019--two weeks after a family incident regarding drug and alcohol abuse--and it changed my life forever. The show talks a lot about addiction, and it became cathartic to watch and lead to a lot of personal healing. I use to place so much weight into casting, my brand, people liking me, etc. I've now learned that there are so many more important things in life than getting validation from other people. I want to create work that I find meaningful and be a part of projects that align with my values, and I'd rather have a community of chosen family, than an audience cheering my name. Funny enough, being myself has lead to more personal success than I have ever imagined--and I owe a lot of my personal growth to JAGGED LITTLE PILL.

Tell us about a guest you had on your podcast!

I want to offer food for thought for any queer theatre makers out there, ESPECIALLY queer theatre students: I interviewed Gina Young on my podcast, LES BE GAY (Episode 30), and we talked a lot about the nuances about being unconventionally queer in a commercial industry. The conversation filled my heart with love and a motivation to be myself, and I hope it does the same for you! Please check it out!

