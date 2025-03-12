Meet the Cast of GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

George Clooney - Edward R. Murrow is making his Broadway debut with Good Night, and Good Luck. The play, which he also co-wrote with Grant Heslov, is based on the 2005 film version, which earned Clooney Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. Clooney was last seen in Jon Watts’ Wolfs alongside Brad Pitt, and Ticket to Paradise, in which he co-starred with Julia Roberts. Upcoming, Clooney will star opposite Adam Sandler and Billy Crudup in Noah Baumbach’s Jay Kelly. Other acting credits include Michael Clayton; The Descendants; Syriana; Up in the Air; the Oceans series; Gravity; The Ides of March; O Brother, Where Art Thou?; and “ER.” Clooney made his directorial debut with the spy drama Confessions of a Dangerous Mind and went on to helm Good Night, and Good Luck; The Ides of March; The Monuments Men; Suburbicon; Leatherheads; The Midnight Sky; The Tender Bar; and most recently, The Boys in the Boat. Clooney’s achievements as a performer and a filmmaker have earned him two Academy Awards, four Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, four SAG Awards, one BAFTA award, two Critics’ Choice Awards, an Emmy, four National Board of Review Awards and an American Film Institute Life Achievement Award. In 2006, Clooney and Heslov founded their film and television production company, Smokehouse Pictures. Under the banner, the company has produced a wide variety of titles, including Argo, The Ides of March, Leatherheads, Money Monster, August: Osage County, Ticket to Paradise, The Boys in the Boat, Wolfs, as well as “Catch-22” and “The Agency.” Clooney and Heslov first worked together at Section Eight, a company in which Clooney was partnered with Steven Soderbergh. Section Eight productions included Ocean’s 11; Ocean’s 12; Ocean’s 13; Michael Clayton; The Good German; Good Night, and Good Luck; Syriana; Confessions of a Dangerous Mind; and Welcome to Collinwood. George Clooney is recognized as much for his global humanitarian efforts as he is for his accomplishments in the entertainment industry. Among the many honors received as a result of his humanitarian efforts in Darfur, one of them was the 2007 Peace Summit Award, given at the eighth World Summit of Nobel Peace Prize Laureates. In 2008, Clooney was designated a U.N. Messenger of Peace, one of eight individuals chosen to advocate on behalf of the U.N. and its peacekeeping efforts. The Academy of Television Arts and Sciences awarded Clooney with the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award at the 2010 Primetime Emmys. Later that year, Clooney received the Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award for his dedication to humanitarian efforts in Sudan and Haiti.

Mac Brandt - Colonel Anderson Made his professional theater debut in Chicago in Journey’s End, directed by David Cromer, in 2003. Since then, he has appeared on screen in productions such as “Prison Break,” “Lovecraft Country,” “Kingdom,” “On Call,” and Joker: Folie à Deux. A Chicago native, Mac got his start on the city’s renowned stages and credits the theater community with shaping his career. He is thrilled to return to live performance reuniting with Cromer. He thanks his wife and kids for holding down the fort.

Will Dagger - Don Hewitt Broadway debut. Off-Broadway and other NYC: Give Me Carmelita Tropicana (Soho Rep), Corsicana (Playwrights Horizons), Among the Dead (Ma-Yi), Uncle Vanya (O’Henry Productions), you don’t have to do anything (Here), Macbeth (Double Feature), The Antelope Party (Dutch Kills). Will has helped develop new work with Ars Nova, Audible, The Civilians, Clubbed Thumb, Colt Couer, EST, New Dramatists, The New Group, NYTW, Primary Stages, The Public Theater, and Second Stage. Film & Television: “The Bride!” (2025, dir. Maggie Gyllenhaal), “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” (NBC), “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), “The Blacklist” (NBC), and “Deception” (ABC). Thanks Dave and Ashley and A&R, love you M & W. willdagger.com.

Christopher Denham - John Aaron Broadway credits include Master Harold…and the Boys, Martin McDonagh’s The Lieutenant of Inishmore, and David Mamet’s China Doll, opposite Al Pacino. Off-Broadway: The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin (Roundabout), Kindness (Playwrights Horizons), Wintertime (Second Stage), and the Steppenwolf Theatre production of Adam Rapp’s Red Light Winter (Barrow Street), for which he received the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Actor and the Drama League Award. Television: “For All Mankind,” “Billions,” “The Gilded Age,” “American Rust,” “The Shining Girls,” “Prodigal Son,” “Person of Interest,” “Utopia,” “Manhattan,” “The Good Wife,” “Law & Order.” Film: Martin Scorsese’s Shutter Island, Being the Ricardos, Money Monster, Charlie Wilson’s War, Fast Color, Sound of My Voice, and two Academy Award Best Pictures: Ben Affleck’s Argo and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer.

Glenn Fleshler - Fred Friendly was most recently seen opposite Shea Whigham and Carrie Coon in Lake George and opposite Daisy Ridley in the Disney feature Young Woman and the Sea. His other notable onscreen credits include mob boss Goran Pazar on HBO’s “Barry,” the terrifying ‘Yellow King’ on HBO’s “True Detective,” attorney Orrin Bach on Showtime’s “Billions,” bootlegger George Remus on HBO’s “Boardwalk Empire,” and Randall in Joker opposite Joaquin Phoenix, where he suffered one of the most brutal onscreen murders in recent cinematic history. He most recently filmed Luc Besson’s new film Disorder and will next be seen starring opposite George Clooney on Broadway in Good Night, and Good Luck. Fleshler was recently seen opposite Renee Zellweger in the NBC limited series “The Thing About Pam.” He has also appeared in “Fallout,” Watchmen, “For Life,” Suburbicon, The Seagull, A Most Violent Year, Irreplaceable You, “Maniac,” “Waco,” “The Twilight Zone,” and “The Night Of.” In film, Fleshler has worked with directors including Barry Levinson, Woody Allen, Kenneth Lonergan, Tom McCarthy, JC Chandor, Todd Phillips, and Andrew Jarecki. In the theater, he has worked with directors and playwrights including Mike Nichols, Tony Kushner, Edward Albee, Tom Stoppard, and David Hare.

Ilana Glazer - Shirley Wershba is an Emmy Award-winner and co-creator, writer, director, executive producer, and star, first known for the critically acclaimed show “Broad City,” which was nominated by the Writers Guild of America for Best Comedy Series. Glazer recently released their sophomore stand-up special, Human Magic, on Hulu in December 2024, which was taped in Toronto at the end of a 48-city tour across the U.S. and Canada. Human Magic is an apt, contemporary take on motherhood and modern adulthood, all told through Ilana’s unique humor and perspective. Glazer co-wrote and starred in Babes, a film for Neon, co-written with Josh Rabinowitz, co-starring Michelle Buteau, and directed by Pamela Adlon. Babes tells the story of Eden (Glazer), who becomes pregnant from a one-night stand and leans on her married best friend (Buteau) and mother of two to guide her. The film premiered in 2024 at SXSW to rave reviews, with The Daily Beast calling Glazer “a perceptive talent,” whose “pragmatic humor is once-in-a-lifetime kind of stuff.” Following the fifth and final season of “Broad City,” Ilana starred alongside Justin Theroux and Pierce Brosnan in the psychological horror film they also co-wrote and produced, entitled False Positive (A24). That same year, Glazer released the critically acclaimed debut stand-up special The Planet is Burning on Amazon Prime Video. Glazer starred in Apple TV+’s comedy “The Afterparty” opposite Tiffany Haddish, Zoë Chao, Sam Richardson, Dave Franco, and more. The murder-mystery series was created by Chris Miller and Phil Lord. Ilana starred opposite Scarlett Johansson in Sony Pictures’ comedy Rough Night, directed by Lucia Aniello. They can also be seen in the fan-favorite film The Night Before, opposite Seth Rogen and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Glazer voiced the character of EB in Ellen DeGeneres’ Netflix series “Green Eggs and Ham,” based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, which also stars Michael Douglas and Diane Keaton. Politically active in social justice, Ilana co-founded Generator Collective with Glennis Meagher in 2016, which creates progressive messaging digital series like “Microdose Democracy” and “Cheat Sheet for the Voting Booth,” which provided just that—a cheat sheet for the voting booth. Ilana has hosted conversations with the likes of Gloria Steinem and Attorney General Eric Holder, as well as events, all to lower the barrier of entry to civic engagement for Gen Z and Millennials. Vanity Fair declared, “Ilana Glazer Is a Voice for Now and November.” Glazer came up through the New York comedy scene, writing and performing stand-up, sketch comedy, and improv. Ilana currently resides in Brooklyn, New York, with their husband and daughter.

Clark Gregg - Don Hollenbeck began his acting career as a founding member and former artistic director of the Atlantic Theater Company in New York. He has acted in many of the company’s productions, including Boys’ Life at Lincoln Center, Mojo, The Night Heron, Sexual Perversity in Chicago, and Happy Hour by Ethan Coen. He also appeared in the original Broadway production of A Few Good Men by Aaron Sorkin. Gregg moved to Los Angeles in the mid-90s and soon landed roles in the films State and Main, Lovely and Amazing, The Human Stain, We Were Soldiers, One Hour Photo, and Magnolia. He played the role of Hank/Henrietta in Tod Williams’ debut feature, The Adventures of Sebastian Cole, for which he received an Independent Spirit Award nomination. In 2007, he was cast as S.H.I.E.L.D. Agent Phil Coulson in Marvel’s hit Iron Man. He has since reprised the beloved character in Thor, Iron Man 2, The Avengers, Captain Marvel, and on ABC/Marvel’s long-running hit show, “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” Gregg can most recently be seen in the independent feature Thelma opposite Parker Posey, which released this past June to rave reviews. His other films include Joss Whedon’s Much Ado About Nothing, 500 Days of Summer, In Good Company, Spartan, The To Do List, and Jason Reitman’s Labor Day with Kate Winslet and Josh Brolin. Gregg can also be seen in the Netflix limited series “Painkiller” opposite Matthew Broderick and Uzo Aduba, TNT’s “Snowpiercer,” the Netflix series “Florida Man” opposite Edgar Ramirez, and Amazon’s “Being the Ricardos,” directed by Aaron Sorkin. On other television, he co-starred with Julia Louis-Dreyfus for five seasons on CBS’ “The New Adventures of Old Christine” and had recurring roles on “The West Wing,” “Sports Night,” “Will & Grace,” “Sex and the City,” “The Shield,” and Showtime’s “SMILF.” An experienced screenwriter and director, Gregg’s screenwriting debut, What Lies Beneath (DreamWorks), starred Harrison Ford and Michelle Pfeiffer and was directed by Robert Zemeckis. His feature film directing debut, Choke, which he adapted from the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, starred Sam Rockwell and premiered at the 2008 Sundance Film Festival, where it was awarded a Special Jury Prize and was released by Fox Searchlight. His second film as writer-director, the dark indie comedy Trust Me, starred Gregg, Rockwell, and Amanda Peet and premiered at the 2013 Tribeca Film Festival. Gregg also directed multiple episodes of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

Paul Gross - William F. Paley Broadway: Private Lives (The Music Box). Recent theatre: Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (Canadian Stage), King Lear (The Stratford Festival), The Seafarer (ATP). Paul has written, directed, and starred in the movies Men with Brooms, Passchendaele, and Hyena Road. His many television credits include “Slings & Arrows” and “Due South” (for which he was also the showrunner), “Tales of the City,” and “Alias Grace.” He has received multiple Canadian awards for his work, among them an Honorary Doctorate (York University), a Governor General’s Performing Arts Award, and the Order of Canada.

Georgia Heers - Ella is a vocalist and composer hailing from Greer, South Carolina. In 2017, she graduated from the Fine Arts Center in Greenville and began her undergraduate studies in Jazz at Oberlin College and Conservatory. She moved to New York to pursue her graduate studies at The Juilliard School. Since graduating in 2023, Georgia’s voice has taken her to many legendary venues throughout the city. She has had the pleasure of bringing her bands to places like Mezzrow, Dizzy’s and Minton’s Playhouse and has collaborated with musicians at venues such as The Jazz Gallery and Smalls. She’s had the blessing of working with inspirational artists like Terrell Stafford, Cyrus Chestnut, Clarence Penn, Rodney Whitaker, Camila Meza, and Joe Farnsworth. Some of these collaborations have taken Georgia to prestigious venues outside of NYC such as Chris’ Jazz Cafe in Philly, The Jazz Showcase in Chicago, The Montclair Jazz Festival, The Kennedy Center in DC and Bebop Club in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most recently, Georgia Heers has been awarded a grant through Chamber Music America’s Performance Plus program, funded through the generosity of the Doris Duke Foundation. With the help of this grant, she will record her debut album under the artistic direction of Cécile Mclorin Salvant.

Carter Hudson - Joe Wershba is best known as the lead of John Singleton’s FX series, “Snowfall,” which recently aired its 6th and final season. For all 61 episodes, Hudson portrayed the conflicted and charismatic CIA agent, ‘Teddy McDonald,’ opposite Damson Idris. The show, the last to be created by the late Singleton, was also helmed by Dave Andron (Justified) and Eric Amadio, and produced by Tommy Schlamme (“The West Wing”). Most recently, Hudson also starred opposite Connie Britton in Apple’s “Dear Edward,” from creator Jason Katims, based on the bestselling novel by Ann Napolitano. Additional television credits include the Amazon series, “The Wilds,” created by Sarah Streicher, and Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story: Delicate.” Hudson is excited to return to the NY stage, where he got his start starring in plays like Lucy Prebble’s The Effect (also directed by David Cromer), The Substance of Fire, directed by Drama Desk Winner Trip Cullman, and many more.

Fran Kranz - Palmer Williams made his Broadway debut in director Mike Nichols’ Death of a Salesman, opposite Phillip Seymour Hoffman and Andrew Garfield, which won the 2012 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play. He also starred on Broadway opposite Rose Byrne and James Earl Jones in the much-praised revival of You Can’t Take It With You. Off-Broadway, Fran starred as ‘Merle Debuskey’ in the world premiere of Illyria, written and directed by Richard Nelson, at the Public Theater as well as starred in the critically acclaimed Bachelorette, written by Leslye Headland and directed by Trip Cullman, at the Second Stage Theatre Off-Broadway. His feature credits include The Dark Tower, opposite Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey, Murder of a Cat, opposite J.K. Simmons and Greg Kinnear, Joss Whedon’s adaptation of Much Ado About Nothing, The Cabin in the Woods, directed by Drew Goddard and produced by Whedon, M. Night Shyamalan’s The Village, Ridley Scott’s Matchstick Men, The TV Set, Bloodsucking Bastards, Diary of a Wimpy Kid 2, Orange County, Antoine Fuqua’s Training Day and Donnie Darko. On television, Kranz will next be seen in a recurring role in Season 3 of the Apple TV+ series “Invasion.” Prior to that, Kranz starred as Russ Morash in the HBO Max series “Julia,” created by Chris Keyser and starring Sarah Lancashire as Julia Child. He recurred in Showtime’s Roger Ailes series “The Loudest Voice,” starring Russell Crowe, and Amazon’s “Homecoming,” created by Sam Esmail and starring Julia Roberts. Kranz is also well-known for playing the role of ‘Topher,’ on Joss Whedon’s FOX sci-fi series “Dollhouse” alongside Eliza Dushku. In 2021, Kranz turned his creative attention to writing and directing, with his debut feature Mass premiering at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival to critical acclaim. Starring Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Ann Dowd and Reed Birney, Mass was released by Bleecker Street Films in October 2021. It was nominated for Best Screenplay and won the Robert Altman Award at the 2022 Independent Spirit Awards. Previously, Kranz produced and starred opposite Lily Rabe, Hamish Linklater, and Finn Wittrock in an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which premiered at the 2017 Los Angeles Film Festival.

Jennifer Morris - Millie Green is an actor/writer/director. She is co-creator of the acclaimed digital series, “if I’m alive next week” (which she wrote and directed with Robbie Sublett). “if i’m alive,” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and went on to win numerous awards on the festival circuit. For her work on the series, Jennifer was recognized as Best Female Creator at Stareable by AMC Networks and was recently awarded the Women’s Directing Mentorship at Shondaland. As an actor, Jennifer has an extensive background in both regional and New York theater. Some favorite productions include: Lucky Ones (Ars Nova), Mr. Burns (Playwrights Horizons), You Better Sit Down (Williamstown, The Flea), Gone Missing (Barrow Street) and [sic] (Soho Rep). She is a founding member of the award-winning theater company, The Civilians. Jennifer holds an MFA from UCSD. Check out more of her work here: www.iianw.com & www.ajcommercials.com

Michael Nathanson - Eddie Scott is an award-winning actor, writer, and producer. He is best known to audiences as ‘Sam Stein’ in Marvel’s “The Punisher” (Netflix / Disney+) and ‘Dr. Levi Zinberg’ in Steven Soderbergh’s HBO/MAX series “The Knick.” Other credits include: “Succession,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Madam Secretary,” “Unforgettable,” “Chicago Med,” “The Good Wife,” “30 Rock,” “Rescue Me,” “Elementary,” “Law & Order,” “Orange is the New Black,” Side Effects, directed by Steven Soderbergh; The Wolf of Wall Street; the Oscar-nominated film Time Freak. He has performed in numerous theaters in New York and across the country, including a run in the national tour of The Lion King as Ed, Timon & Zazu and received a CT Critics Circle award for his performance as ‘Uncle Louie’ in the revival of Neil Simon’s Lost in Yonkers directed by and starring Marsha Mason, at Hartford Stage. His last NYC theater appearance was as ‘Ali Hakim’ in the original St. Ann’s Warehouse production of Oklahoma!. Most recently, he played ’De Guiche’ in the critically acclaimed Pasadena Playhouse production of Cyrano de Bergerac, starring Chukwudi Iwuji and Rosa Salazar, directed by Mike Donahue. As Writer/Producer, projects in development include: I Can Change, a feature which he co-wrote and is also producing, with Jennifer Carpenter (“Dexter”) attached, currently in development with Oscar-winning director Kristof Deak; Juliet, a feature based on the award winning short about a trans teenager auditioning for a high school production of Romeo and Juliet, written by Jen Richards (EMMY nominee for her series “Her Story”), which he is producing alongside Emmy winning casting director/producer Ross Meyerson; Ask, a female driven revenge horror film he co- wrote and is also producing with Ross Meyerson, with Brendan Walsh (IFC’s Centigrade, “Nurse Jackie,” “Power”) attached as director; a half-hour dark comedy pilot he wrote, “The Single Girl’s Guide to the Mutant Apocalypse,” “Rejected Princesses,” an animated series based on the bestselling book and blog, written by Jason Porath (Disney and Dreamworks Animator), producing in collaboration with Peabody award winning creator/showrunner Susan Kim. Michael was also creator/exec producer/Host of ‘Playing Dead,’ an interview based podcast set in the geek culture universe, produced by Lionsgate Studios. Michael is represented by Innovative Artists and The Arlook Group. He lives in Los Angeles with his wife, Hayley, twin 11-year-old daughters Beatrice and Jo, one small dog, two guinea pigs, and a snake.

Andrew Polk - Charlie Mack Theater: Broadway: Good Night, and Good Luck; The Band’s Visit (10 Tony Awards, Emmy Award, Grammy Award). New York: The Band’s Visit (Atlantic Theater), Burning, Mouth To Mouth, The Accomplices (New Group, Drama Desk nomination), Walmartopia (Minetta Lane), The Green Zone (Lincoln Center), Flight (Lucille Lortel), Vick’s Boy (Rattlestick), among others. Broadway Tour: Biloxi Blues. Regional: The Homecoming, Speed-The-Plow (A.C.T.), At Home at the Zoo (Philadelphia Theatre), Dinner with Friends (Alley), Angels in America (Alliance) among many others. Television: Recurred in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (SAG AWARD winner), “Billions,” “House of Cards,” “Instinct,” “City on a Hill,” “New Amsterdam” and Marvel show (in production). Also: “FBI,” “The Girls on the Bus,” “Dopesick,” “The Plot Against America,” “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Bull,” “The Punisher,” “The Good Wife,” “Madame Secretary,” “Hell On Wheels,” “Blue Bloods,” “Persons of Interest,” “30 Rock,” “The Blacklist,” “The Closer,” among others. Film: Armageddon Time (w/Anthony Hopkins), Cabrini (w/John Lithgow) and Space Oddity (w/Kevin Bacon), The Week Of (w/Adam Sandler), Three Generations (w/Susan Sarandon), and Rebel in the Rye (w/Kevin Spacey), Love Is Strange, The Humbling (w/Al Pacino) among others. Founder and Artistic Director of The Cape Cod Theatre Project. Trained in London at The Webber-Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art under a Fulbright Scholarship.

Aaron Roman Weiner - Don Surine Broadway: Fool for Love at MTC. Off-Broadway Aaron has originated roles in plays by Cusi Cram, Melissa Ross and Lucy Thurber, all with LAByrinth Theater Company. Television: Beau Kovac on “The Big Door Prize,” Agent Preston Tanner on “Raising Kanan.” Other television includes: “The Americans,” “FBI,” “The Blacklist,” “Chicago PD,” “New Amsterdam” and “Taken.” Recent films include Paul Schrader’s Oh, Canada and David Mackenzie’s Relay. In Chicago, Aaron was nominated for a Joseph Jefferson Award for best actor for Touch. He is a proud member of LAByrinth Theater Company, where he has been the artistic director since 2020.

R. Ward Duffy - Performer Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Manhattan Theater Club, Cherry Lane Theater. Regional: Over 70 productions across the country, including Iago in Othello twice, Mike in Good People four times, and originating the role of Wynn Dollarhyde in the stage version of Designing Women (opposite Carmen Cusack). Television: Deputy Director John Van Leer on “FBI Order: Criminal Intent,” “The Good Wife,” “Blue Bloods.” A native New Englander, he played baseball and rugby at Siena College, where he received a BA in English, and received his MFA from the FSU/Asolo Conservatory. He is married to actress Henny Russell.

Joe Forbrich - Performer Broadway: The Minutes, Lucky Guy, The Front Page, The Crucible, The Iceman Cometh, Patriots, Airline Highway. Off-Broadway: Stuff Happens, Rose Rage, A Soldier’s Play, Measure for Measure, All’s Well That Ends Well, The Counter. Film: Bridge of Spies, Taking Woodstock, Freedomland, We Own the Night. Television: “30 Rock,” “The Sopranos,” “Daredevil,” “Elementary,” “Dispatches From Elsewhere,” “Law & Order,” “The Blacklist,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” “High Maintenance,” “Prodigal Son.” Co-founder of the Shattered Globe Theatre Company in Chicago—35 years and still going strong.

Imani Rousselle - Performer is a Texas-born vocalist with a love for interpreting and delivering the message of lyric across genre lines. Whether covering jazz standards, classic pop or her own contemporary compositions, her voice invites you to follow along as she fills the air with carefully crafted sound. She currently makes her home in New York City, where she has allured audiences from stages including the world-famous Dizzy’s Jazz Club, Smalls, The Joyce Theater, Minton’s, The National Jazz Museum in Harlem, the Schomburg Center in Harlem, and more. Rousselle’s talents have taken her across the globe, most recently as the feature vocalist in the tour of SW!NG OUT spearheaded by tap dance phenom Caleb Teicher, and in LaTasha Barnes’ Bessie winning production of The Jazz Continuum. Before moving to NYC, Rousselle made her home in Chicago where she joined Jackson Shepard as a co-leader of the genre defying band Human Bloom, which has played numerous venues in Chicago and garnered millions of listeners across streaming platforms after the release of their sophomore album in 2023. While there she also performed under her own name at the legendary Jazz Showcase, The Green Mill, Buddy Guy’s, Sleeping Village, Subterranean and others, and received a fellowship from the Luminarts Cultural Foundation. Rousselle has established herself as a singer who can “Do it all, and do it well.” She has worked with the likes of Stefon Harris, Brian Newman, Sudan Archives, LaTasha Barnes, Casey Benjamin, Marc Carey, Sean Mason, Ekep Nkwelle, Jaleel Shaw, Domo Branch, Cory Henry, Roger Boykin and many more. Rousselle enjoys music in every style and art in every form and is grateful with each performance, to be able to share her craft and perspective for whomever is to be receiving.

Greg Stuhr - Performer Broadway credits include Tracy Letts’ The Minutes Larry David’s Fish in the Dark, David Mamet’s November, Elaine May’s Taller Than a Dwarf and the Tony Award-winning musical, The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other notable theater work includes world premieres by Ethan Coen, Rolin Jones, Keith Reddin, and Bruce Norris for the Atlantic Theater Company, Yale Rep, South Coast Rep, and Steppenwolf, respectively, and many plays with director Jackson Gay at Hartford Stage, Dorset Theatre Festival, Studio Theatre, and Geffen Playhouse, among others. Most recently, Greg appeared in Vladimir at Manhattan Theatre Club and on the television series “The Night Agent,” “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” and “FBI: Most Wanted.” He frequently collaborates with co-writer/director Jenna Ricker on projects including the acclaimed indie film The American Side, hailed as “stylish, tense, witty, and exhilarating,” by the San Francisco Chronicle, the award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, Qualified, which premiered at SXSW, and their latest project centered on a unique town in the heartland of America. Along with Adam O’Byrne and Rolin Jones, Greg created the comedy series “Luba’s Lot” for FOX Television Studios.

JD Taylor - Performer Broadway debut. Theater credits include: The Perplexed (Manhattan Theatre Club), Apologia, The Last Match (Roundabout), Bobbie Clearly (Roundabout Underground), Sundown, Yellow Moon (Ars Nova/Women’s Project Theater), Georgia Mertching is Dead (Ensemble Studio Theatre), peerless (Yale Rep), The Understudy (McCarter), Rich Girl (The Old Globe), Ironbound, The Last Match (Pittsburgh City Theatre), Ed Downloaded (Denver Center Theatre), Bachelorette (Studio Theatre, D.C.), Red (Asolo Rep & Maltz Jupiter Theatre), She Stoops To Conquer (Williamstown Theatre Festival), Dial M For Murder (Bucks County Playhouse), I Hate Hamlet (Dorset Theatre Festival). Television/Film credits include: “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,” “Elementary,” “The Good Wife,” and The Mend. MFA: NYU Graduate Acting.