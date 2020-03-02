Meet the Cast of COMPANY - Now in Previews on Broadway!

Company is officially in previews on Broadway! Following the engagement in London's West End, the new production of Sondheim and George Furth's landmark American musical, Company, directed by two-time Tony Award® winner Marianne Elliott comes to Broadway starring Tony and Grammy Award® winner Katrina Lenk as Bobbie and two-time Tony Award and two-time Grammy Award winner Patti LuPone as Joanne.

Joining Lenk and LuPone are Matt Doyle as Jamie, three-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald as David, two-time Tony Award nominee Christopher Sieber as Harry, Tony Award nominee Jennifer Simard as Sarah, Terence Archie as Larry, Grammy Award winner Etai Benson as Paul, Nikki Renée Daniels as Jenny, Claybourne Elder as Andy, Greg Hildreth as Peter, Kyle Dean Massey as Theo, Rashidra Scott as Susan, and Bobby Conte Thornton as P.J. The complete cast of Company also includes Kathryn Allison, Stanley Bahorek, Britney Coleman, John Arthur Greene, Javier Ignacio, Anisha Nagarajan, Tally Sessions, and Matt Wall.

As the cast gets ready for the start of performances tonight, get to know the Company!

Katrina Lenk is a triple threat artist who segues seamlessly between stage and screen. She most recently starred as Dina in Broadway's Tony Award-winning production of The Band's Visit and earned a Tony Award, Grammy Award, Emmy Award, Lucille Lortel Award, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination, Chita Rivera Award nomination, Drama League Award nomination, Theatre World Award's Dorothy Louden Award, and a Clarence Derwent Award for Breakout Female of the Year. Lenk starred on Broadway in Pulitzer Prize winner Paula Vogel's Indecent (Outer Critics Circle Award nomination). Her other Broadway credits include Once, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and The Miracle Worker. Additional theater credits include iWitness (Mark Taper Forum), Lost Land (Steppenwolf), Caucasian Chalk Circle (South Coast Rep), and Lovelace: A Rock Opera (L.A./Edinburgh). To television audiences, Lenk is known for her pivotal roles on hit series including a recent major series arc on the "The Village," "The Good Fight," "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Elementary," "The Get Down," "The Blacklist," "According to Jim," and "Will & Grace." On the big screen, she appeared in Look Away, Evol: The Theory of Love, Elan Vital, Crime Fiction, Kiss Me in the Dark, and Space Daze. Lenk is the ringleader of the band/performance art piece called Moxy Phinx. @TheKatrinaLenk

Patti LuPone won the Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards for her performance as Joanne in the West End production of Company. A two-time Tony Award winner for her performances in Evita and the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy, her New York stage credits include War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations); Shows for Days; The Seven Deadly Sins (New York City Ballet); Company (New York Philharmonic); Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC Award nominations); Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, OCC nominations); Noises Off; The Old Neighborhood; Master Class; Anything Goes (Tony nomination, Drama Desk Award); Oliver!; Accidental Death of An Anarchist; The Water Engine; and The Robber Bridegroom (Tony and Drama Desk nominations). In addition to Company, her London stage credits include Master Class; Sunset Boulevard (Olivier Award nomination); The Cradle Will Rock, and Les Miserables, for which she won the Olivier Award, the first American artist to do so, for her performances in both musicals. Opera: The Ghosts of Versailles (Los Angeles Opera), To Hell and Back (San Francisco Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra), The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny (Los Angeles Opera debut), Regina (Kennedy Center). Film credits include: The Comedian, Parker, Union Square, Summer of Sam, Driving Miss Daisy, and Witness. LuPone's television credits include "Pose," "Mom," "The Simpsons," "Vampirina," "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Penny Dreadful" (Critics Choice Award nomination), "Girls," "American Horror Story: Coven," "30 Rock," "Glee," "Frasier" (Emmy Award nomination), and three years as Libby Thatcher on the ABC series "Life Goes On." She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman's The Acting Company and the author of the New York Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.

Matt Doyle recently starred in the world premiere of the Huey Lewis musical The Heart of Rock & Roll at The Old Globe Theater in San Diego. Matt's Broadway credits include The Book of Mormon (Elder Price), War Horse (Billy Narracott), Spring Awakening (Hanschen), and Bye Bye Birdie (Hugo Peabody). National tour credits include Spring Awakening (Melchior). Off-Broadway credits include Sweeney Todd, A Clockwork Orange, Brooklynite, and Jasper in Deadland. Regional credits include West Side Story at Paper Mill Playhouse, Jasper in Deadland at the 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, and Giant at Dallas Theater Center. Film and television credits include "The Code" (CBS), a recurring role on "Gossip Girl" (Jonathan) and "Private Romeo" (Glenn). Matt has performed at Carnegie Hall with the New Pops and continues to perform his sold-out solo show throughout New York City in addition to performing with symphonies across the country. Recordings include Bare (Peter). Doyle's album, Uncontrolled, is available on iTunes.

Christopher Fitzgerald earned a Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards for his most recent role on Broadway as Ogie in Waitress. A veteran of the stage, his other Broadway credits include An Act of God; The Merchant of Venice opposite Al Pacino; the revival of Finian's Rainbow (Tony and Outer Critics Circle nominations and Drama Desk Award); Young Frankenstein (Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations); Amour (Drama Desk nomination); Chicago; original Boq in Wicked. Off-Broadway credits include Bobby in the US premiere of Stephen Sondheim's Saturday Night at Second Stage (Drama Desk nomination); Bartley in the US premiere of Martin McDonagh's The Cripple of Inishmaan at the Public; Ray in the renowned Steppenwolf production of McDonagh's The Beauty Queen of Leenane; and Martin in the first US production of Frank McGuinness' Observe the Sons of Ulster Marching Towards the Somme at Lincoln Center. Screen credits include Girl Most Likely, opposite Kristen Wiig and Annette Bening, and series regular roles on SyFy's "Happy!," Netflix's "Godless," DirecTV's "Almost There" and WB's "Twins." He most recently recurred on season 2 of "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Christopher currently resides in Brooklyn with his wife and two sons.

Christopher Sieber started performing shows in his parents' living room where he was a triumph at age seven in The Christopher Comedy Cavalcade of 1976 seen by both his parents and unsuspecting neighbors driving by. Then, Broadway: The Prom, Matilda, Pippin, La Cage Aux Folles, Shrek (Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, and Outer Critics Circle nominations) Monty Python's Spamalot (Tony Award nomination and West End production), Chicago, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Into The Woods, Beauty and The Beast, and Triumph of Love. Television: "Law And Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," "The Good Fight," "Elementary," "Ed," "Sex & The City," "Pushing Daisies," "It's All Relative," "Two Of A Kind," and lots of daytime television like "Guiding Light," "All My Children," "Another World," where his many recurring characters never went anywhere.

Jennifer Simard is a Tony Award, four-time Drama Desk Award, three-time Drama League Award and Lucille Lortel Award nominee. Broadway credits include: Mean Girls (Adult Woman); Disaster! (Sister Mary Downey, Tony nomination); Hello, Dolly! (Ernestina); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (opposite Mo Rocca); and the companies of Sister Act and Shrek the Musical. Off-Broadway credits include the original companies of Forbidden Broadway: SVU; The Thing About Men; and I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change. Film credits include The Flintstones in Viva Rock Vegas, Wish You Were Dead and Sisters. Television credits include: "The Good Wife," "Law & Order," "Law & Order: SVU," "The King of Queens", and "Younger." See more at her website www.jennifersimard.com and follow her on Twitter @simardjennifer and Instagram @thejennifersimard. For Barbara Barrie.

Terence Archie is a native of Detroit and graduate of the North Carolina School of the Arts. Broadway: He originated the role of Apollo Creed on Broadway as well as the German-translated production of Rocky the Musical in Hamburg, Germany. Other credits include, Broadway: Ragtime and Kiss Me, Kate. Off-Broadway: Joan of Arc: Into the Fire (The Public),The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Second Stage), 1776 (City Center). Solo shows: The Peanut Prince, Frederick Douglas Free, and At The Pole. Regional: The Squirrels (La Jolla Playhouse), All The Way, The Twelve (DCPA), Guys and Dolls, Twelfth Night (Old Globe), Two Gentlemen of Verona, Tamburlaine The Great, Edward II (STC), Arabian Nights (Berkeley Rep/Arena Theatre), The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity (Geffen), The Odyssey (Seattle Rep), The Odyssey (Artpark). Television: "The Mysteries of Laura," "Manhattan Love Story," "Madam Secretary," "Elementary," "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," and several iterations of "Law & Order."

Etai Benson is an Israeli-American actor based in NYC. On Broadway, he originated the role of Papi in the Tony Award-winning musical The Band's Visit. Broadway/National Tour: Wicked (Boq); An American in Paris (Adam). TV: "God Friended Me." Regional: The Fortress of Solitude (premiere, Dallas Theatre Center), A Room with a View (premiere, The Old Globe), Next to Normal (Weston Playhouse), My Name is Asher Lev (GableStage). Workshops: The Band's Visit (directed by Hal Prince), The Devil Wears Prada (directed by Anna Shapiro), Little Miss Sunshine (directed by James Lapine). Benson trained at the University of Michigan and the legendary Moscow Art Theatre. He is a Grammy Award winner as Principal Soloist on The Band's Visit Original Broadway Cast Album.

Nikki Renée Daniels (Jenny)

Nikki Renée Daniels recently played Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago company of Hamilton. 10 Broadway shows, including The Book of Mormon (Nabulungi), The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess (Clara), Les Miserables (Fantine), Anything Goes and Promises, Promises. Nikki has performed as a soloist with numerous symphony orchestras across the country, in Canada and at Carnegie Hall. Her debut solo CD, "Home" is available on iTunes and CDBaby.com. All my love to Jeff, Lena and Louise. @nikkireneesings

Broadway: Sunday in the Park... (Soldier/George standby), Bonnie and Clyde (Buck), and Torch Song. Off-Broadway: Sondheim's Road Show (Hollis, Public Theater),One Arm (Ollie, Drama Desk nomination), Allegro (Joseph, Lortel Award nomination), Do I Hear A Waltz? (City Center), and Venice (Public Theater). Regional: Sondheim on Sondheim at the Hollywood Bowl, Passion (Giorgio) at Signature Theatre, Angels in America (directed by David Cromer), Into the Woods (directed by Moises Kaufman) at Kansas City Rep. Film and television: "FBI," "The Carrie Diaries" (Pete), and Flatbush Luck. @claybourneelder

Broadway: The Rose Tattoo, Frozen, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella, Peter and the Starcatcher, Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson. Off-Broadway: Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow Moscow (MCC), The Robber Bridegroom (The Roundabout; Lucille Lortel Award nomination), Peter and the Starcatcher (New York Theatre Workshop), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (The Public), Hell House (St. Anne's Warehouse). Film and television: Half Shell: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, "The Americans," "The Good Wife," "Royal Pains," "Kings," "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver." Education: Boston University and the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Kyle Dean Massey is best known for his work on Broadway in Pippin, Next to Normal, Wicked, Xanadu, and The Boys in the Band, and to television audiences as Kevin Bicks from ABC's "Nashville." In addition to his four seasons on "Nashville" (ABC), Massey has also appeared on "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Inside Amy Schumer" (CC), "High Maintenance" (HBO), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Hart of Dixie" (CW), "Cupid" (ABC), "Dangerous Book for Boys" (Amazon), Sex And the City 2 (HBO Films), Contest, and After Party. He has also performed on "Good Morning America," "CBS Early Show," "Live with Regis & Kelly," "Live from Lincoln Center," and "The 62nd Annual Tony Awards." He also lends his voice as a voice-over artist for two Emmy Award-winning children's programs on Nickelodeon, "Peter Rabbit," and "Sunny Day." Internationally, Massey starred in Pippin at the The Royal Theatre in Amsterdam, played the title role in Jekyll & Hyde in Seoul, played Billy Lawlor in 42nd Street in Tokyo, and starred in Casi Normales in Buenos Aires. As a vocalist, he has performed across the country in pops concerts with symphony orchestras and in more intimate cabaret settings with his one man show. He is a passionate supporter of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, The Trevor Project and various human rights groups And he is the Executive Director of Forming Families Foundations which offers grants to couples dealing with infertility. @kyledeanmassey

Broadway: Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (original Broadway cast, Grammy Award nomination),Beautiful (original Broadway cast, Grammy Award), Sister Act (original Broadway cast, understudy for Deloris, and Deloris in the first national tour),Hair, Finian's Rainbow, and Avenue Q (Gary Coleman). Select regional credits: Ain't Too Proud (Berkeley Rep, Kennedy Center), Anything Goes (Reno at Goodspeed), Dreamgirls (Lorrell at Marriott Theatre), and Hair (Dionne at Arizona Theatre Company). Television: "Rescue Me" (Sony/FX). Scott occasionally has the honor of singing some of Whitney Houston's best hits with symphonies nationwide in Windborne's "Music of Whitney Houston." BM in Music Business/Management (Berklee College of Music). Thank God, Leading Artists, Rich, and family. Instagram @rashidra.scott Twitter @rashidrascott

Bobby Conte Thornton made his Broadway debut originating the role of Calogero in A Bronx Tale, directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks. Other New York theater: My Fair Lady (Bay Street Theater); Starting Here, Starting Now (York Theatre Company). Regional: Last Days of Summer (George Street Playhouse); all-male A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (Two River Theater); the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's A Comedy of Tenors (McCarter Theatre Center/Cleveland Play House); three seasons at The Muny, including the regional premiere of Jersey Boys and revised adaptation of Lerner & Loewe's Paint Your Wagon. Film/TV: If Beale Street Could Talk (directed by Barry Jenkins); "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" (Netflix); "Madam Secretary", "The Code" (CBS). His debut studio album, Along the Way, is available across all digital music providers. Training: BFA, University of Michigan; Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. @bobby_conte

Broadway: Wicked, Aladdin. TV/Film: "Our Cartoon President," "Elementary," "Bachelorette." BFA Ithaca College. Debut album "Something Real" out everywhere! Huge thanks to Nicholas and Cindy Tolan Casting, Headline Talent, Mom & Dad and to the village that continues to inspire me and lift me up. www.KathrynAllison.me

Broadway/Off-Broadway: ...Spelling Bee, West Side Story (Carnegie Hall), February House, Queen of the Mist, See Rock City, Inventing Avi, The Explorers Club, Little Me, Amazing Grace. Regional favorites: Assassins (Yale Rep), Caroline or Change, Baskerville, Nerds, Amadeus, Candide, Big River (DeafWest). TV: Master of None ("Barry"), Boardwalk Empire. BFA The University of Michigan, MA in Arts Administration Baruch College. Teacher: The American Musical and Dramatic Academy and Princeton University.

Broadway: Tootsie (Suzie, u/s Julie Nichols), Beautiful (Lucille), Sunset Boulevard (Heather, u/s Betty Schaefer). National Tour: Beautiful. Favorite regional: The Two Gentlemen of Verona (Sylvia, The Old Globe), Camelot (Guenevere, Two River/Westport Country Playhouse), Dreamgirls (Deena Jones, Marriott Lincolnshire/North Shore Music Theater). BFA: University of Michigan. Love and thanks to The Fam and HCKR!

Honored to be a part of this epic production. BROADWAY: Tootsie, School Of Rock, Matilda, West Side Story. FILM/TV: "American Idol" Season 15, "Thursday In The Park", "Peter Pan Live!." JAG's music is available on iTunes, Spotify & YouTube. Thanks be to God, Family, The Boothe Group, Nicolosi & Co. For more johnarthurgreenemusic.com.

Javier originated the roles of Harry Houdini and Dog Boy in Side Show on Broadway. Off-Broadway: Fiasco Theatre's Twelfth Night (Sebastian); The Public/ PublicWorks' Twelfth Night (Standby); NYCC's Encores! Call Me Madam | National Tour: Fiasco Theatre's Into the Woods (Baker/ Mysterious Man/ Rapunzel's Prince u/s) | Regional Theatres: La Jolla Playhouse, The Kennedy Center, and MTWichita | Musical Theatre alumn at Wichita State University and proud AEA member.

Anisha is thrilled to be joining the Broadway cast of COMPANY. Other Broadway credits include the role of Priya in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber and AR Rahman's Bombay Dreams (Broadway Theatre). Concerts/Special Performances include the Actor's Fund benefit concert of HAIR (New Amsterdam Theatre), and the concert production of Secret Garden, at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall. Regional credits include Monsoon Wedding (Berkeley Repertory Theatre), Secret Garden (TUTS, Houston), Princesses (5th Avenue Theatre, Seattle), The Wiz (La Jolla Playhouse), and RENT (Hangar Theatre, Ithaca). TV/FILM credits include OUTSOURCED (NBC) , Rita (BRAVO/FOX) , Ugly Betty (ABC), Grey's Anatomy (ABC), Code Black (CBS), and Jane Wants a Boyfriend. Anisha has performed with AR Rahman, U2's Bono and the Edge, and DEVO. She has her BFA from NYU's Tisch School and the Stella Adler Studio of Acting.

Broadway: Anastasia, War Paint, Falsettos, School of Rock, Big Fish, The House of Blue Leaves, Paramour. Tours: South Pacific, Legally Blonde, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Off-Broadway: Giant, Queen of the Mist, Anyone Can Whistle, Yank!. Regional: Old Globe, Paper Mill, Goodspeed, Signature, The Muny, Asolo, KC Rep. TV: Elementary, Falling Water.

Broadway: My Fair Lady, Sunset Boulevard, Something Rotten!, Annie, Evita, How to Succeed..., Promises, Promises, South Pacific, Curtains, The Drowsy Chaperone, 110 in the Shade, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Follies, and Saturday Night Fever. TV: Fosse/Verdon, Murphy Brown, The Blacklist, Blue Bloods. BFA, The Boston Conservatory.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You