Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: THE MUSIC MAN's Hugh Jackman

The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Hugh Jackman!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Hugh Jackman

His Nomination: Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

The Show: The Music Man

Other Broadway Credits: The River, Hugh Jackman, Back on Broadway, A Steady Rain, The Boy from Oz

Hugh on The Music Man: "I am having the time of my life. Right now I just feel like Yul Brynner- I could be here for 21 years!"

Watch below as Hugh tells us more about what this nomination means to him!