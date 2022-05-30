Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: DANA H.'s Deirdre O'Connell

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Deirdre O'Connell!a??

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Deirdre O'Connell

Her Nomination: Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

The Show: Dana H.

Other Broadway Credits: Magic/Bird, The Front Page

Deirdre on Dana H.: "There were a lot of challenges... to keep myself happy and healthy during the time I was working on it was hard. You have to take care of your mental health! But the real dark moments had to do with learning it."

