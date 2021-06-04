Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 3 High School Top 3!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

After two successful seasons of our virtual singing competition, we're back again by popular demand with the third season of our online musical theatre singing competition for student performers sponsored by The International College of Musical Theatre. The ICMT offers world-class musical theatre training taught by West End and Broadway professionals - training the performers of tomorrow with the performers of today.

You voted, now here they are! In alphabetical order, meet our top 3 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information regarding the next round of voting.

Jackson Perry - Leo's Statement: It's Hard to Speak My Heart from Parade

Liesie Kelly - Maybe This Time from Cabaret

Tomi Newman - The Wizard and I from Wicked

And the judges saved...

Matthew Beutjer - Being Alive from Company

Last night, our high school judges Arielle Jacobs, Brittney Johnson, and Michael James Scott saved Matthew Beutjer!