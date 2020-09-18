Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 8!
In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!
Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.
Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School
Rose's Turn
Tristan Hill from FLVS
Almost Like Being in Love
Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School
You Mustn't Be Discouraged from Fade Out Fade In
Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts
Don't Rain On My Parade
Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School
Who's Got the Pain?
Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School
'Rose's Turn' From Gypsy (1962)
Becca Perron from Encore Performers
The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and Dolls
Ava Madara from Windermere High School
There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This
And the judges saved...
Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only
I Say a Little Prayer
Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Sarah Zampella.
Learn more HERE.
