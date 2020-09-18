Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 8!

In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School

Rose's Turn Tristan Hill from FLVS

Almost Like Being in Love Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School

You Mustn't Be Discouraged from Fade Out Fade In Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts

Don't Rain On My Parade Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School

Who's Got the Pain? Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School

'Rose's Turn' From Gypsy (1962) Becca Perron from Encore Performers

The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and Dolls Ava Madara from Windermere High School

There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This Rose's TurnAlmost Like Being in LoveYou Mustn't Be Discouraged from Fade Out Fade InDon't Rain On My ParadeWho's Got the Pain?'Rose's Turn' From Gypsy (1962)The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and DollsThere's Gotta Be Something Better Than This

And the judges saved...

Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only

I Say a Little Prayer Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Sarah Zampella. Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers. Learn more HERE.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You