Next On Stage Dance

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: DANCE EDITION High School Top 8!

In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

Sep. 18, 2020  

Dust off your dancing shoes, because Next on Stage is back with our latest competition sponsored by LaDuca. Following the immense success of our musical theatre singing competition for student performers, we're moving from the recording studio to the dance floor to shine the spotlight on talented, young musical theatre dancers.

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 8 in the high school category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 3.

Serenity Holmes from Notre Dame Preparatory School


Rose's Turn

Tristan Hill from FLVS


Almost Like Being in Love

Hannah Lieberoff from Oakville High School


You Mustn't Be Discouraged from Fade Out Fade In

Khandice Anselm from The Conservatory School for the Performing Arts


Don't Rain On My Parade

Kathryn Zimmer from Masuk High School


Who's Got the Pain?

Ricardo Tiongson from Adlai E. Stevenson High School


'Rose's Turn' From Gypsy (1962)

Becca Perron from Encore Performers


The Crapshooters' Dance from Guys and Dolls

Ava Madara from Windermere High School


There's Gotta Be Something Better Than This

And the judges saved...

Sarah Zampella from For Dancers Only


I Say a Little Prayer

Last night our judges for the high school round, Phil LaDuca, Sasha Hutchings, and Tyler Hanes, saved Sarah Zampella.

Learn more HERE.


