Marquee TV Announces Partnerships With The Washington Ballet & Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment

Content will begin to stream on the platform over the coming months.

Mar. 06, 2023  

Deadline reports that The Washington Ballet and Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment have announced content partnerships with British arts streamer Marquee TV.

"Over the coming months, Marquee has committed to showcasing new and exclusive content from the pair, as they join the likes of the London Philharmonic Orchestra and the London Symphony who already have deals in place with Marquee. Marquee has also partnered with The Atlanta Opera, Fall For Dance North and Terminus Modern Ballet Theatre."

Planned content for the platform from the partnership includes works by Andile Ndlovu, Silas Farley and Dana Genshaft.

Launched in 2018 and dubbed "Netflix for the Arts," Marquee TV is already the world's leading performing arts streaming service and the only streamer to offer premium, multi-genre content from the world's leading companies, including Royal Shakespeare Company, Teatro alla Scala, the London Symphony Orchestra, New York City Ballet and more. Nowhere else-in person or online-can arts lovers access a wide array of beloved classics, such as Swan Lake, Carmen and Beethoven's Symphony No. 5, while also taking in new and cutting-edge features, including the largest collection of contemporary dance anywhere and a full digital season, including world premieres, from the London Philharmonic Orchestra.



