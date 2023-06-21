Mamie Parris, Beth Leavel & More to Star in AUSTEN'S PRIDE in Concert at Carnegie Hall

The concert will take place on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 PM.
Broadway veteran Mamie Parris will star as Jane Austen in the one-night-only concert presentation of the new musical Austen’s Pride at the prestigious Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Thursday, June 29, 2023 at 8 PM. Featuring a book, music, and lyrics by Lindsay Warren Baker and Amanda Jacobs and orchestrations by Amanda Jacobs, Austen’s Pride is directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri, who will also conduct the evening, and choreography by Lisa Shriver. Tickets are now on sale.
The concert cast of Austen’s Pride will also include Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet, Andrew Samonsky as Fitzwilliam Darcy, Etai Benson as Charles Bingley, Delphi Borich as Lydia Bennet, Kaitlyn Davidson as Mary Bennet, Katie Dixon as Kitty Bennet / Georgiana Darcy, Carson Elrod as Mr. Collins / Mr. Gardiner, Jason Gotay as George Wickham / Tom Lefroy, Marina Kondo as Caroline Bingley / Mrs. Gardiner, Emilie Kouatchou as Jane Bennet, Cait Martin as Cassandra / Charlotte Lucas, Kevyn Morrow as Mr. Bennet, Michele Ragusa as Mrs. Bennet, and Tony Award-winner Beth Leavel as Lady Catherine de Bourgh. The ensemble will include Matt Gibson, Cameron Loyal, Angel Lozada, and Lucas Thompson.
In this extraordinary new musical of “Pride and Prejudice,” Jane Austen enters her most famous love story and embarks upon a journey of self-discovery. As the compelling story of Elizabeth Bennet and Fitzwilliam Darcy unfolds, Austen learns to see both the story and herself in a new light. Austen’s Pride is an extraordinary new musical feast bound for the world’s stages.
Austen’s Pride was produced in October 2019 at The 5th Avenue Theatre in Seattle, WA starring Laura Michelle Kelly as Jane Austen, Clifton Davis as Mr. Bennet, and Olivia Hernandez as Elizabeth Bennet. Also directed by Igor Goldin with musical direction by Matt Perri and choreography by Lisa Shriver, the production garnered rave reviews from audiences and critics alike. “This chipper new musical skillfully layers ‘Pride and Prejudice’ with the author’s personal life,” said Seattle Magazine while the Seattle Times exclaimed “Austen’s Pride captures the lilt of Austen’s language and her cunning social observations. Inventive and clever.” Austen’s Pride was also produced in March 2019 at ACT of Connecticut in Ridgefield, CT.
Austen’s Pride is produced by R. Erin Craig, Daniel Wallace Ltd, Pamela Hurst-Della Pietra and Stephen Della Pietra, Joe Grandy, The Fourth Act LCC, Ryan R. Ratelle, Alex Marrs / Annie Shea Graney, Alana Graber, and Lindsey and Benjamin Weisman, andFitzwilliam LLC. Brierpatch Productions is General Manager, Brian Curl is Education Director, Stewert Productions, LLC is Production Manager, Haley Bennett is Music Contractor and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting/Claire Burke CSA.
Tickets for this one-night-only performance $22.50 - $127 and are available online at carnegiehall.org | CarnegieCharge 212-247-7800 | Box Office at 57th and Seventh. For group tickets, please contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212.093.9705.
For more information on Austen’s Pride, please visit austensprideamusical.com.
