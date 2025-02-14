Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Original Broadway cast members Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon will depart Hell's Kitchen next month. Brandon Victor Dixon, who originated and received a Tony Award nomination for his performance as “Davis” will play his final performance on Sunday, March 9. His replacement will be announced at a later date. Maleah Joi Moon, who originated and received a Tony Award for their performance as “Ali,” will play their final performance on Sunday, March 30. Current “Ali” understudy, Jade Milan, will assume the role through May 25, 2025, with Gianna Harris serving as the “Ali” alternate. Additional casting for “Ali” will be announced at a later date.

The current cast is led by Jessica Vosk, Tony Award nominee Brandon Victor Dixon, Tony Award winner Kecia Lewis, Phillip Johnson Richardson and Tony Award winner Maleah Joi Moon. HELL’S KITCHEN is directed by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif, with choreography by four-time Tony Award nominee Camille A. Brown, a book by Pulitzer Prize finalist Kristoffer Diaz – and the music of Alicia Keys, featuring new songs and her greatest hits.

It features Chad Carstarphen, Reid Clarke, Chloe Davis, Nico DeJesus, Timothy L. Edwards, Desmond Sean Ellington, Badia Farha, Vanessa Ferguson, Gianna Harris, Jakeim Hart, Takia Hopson, Gabriel Hyman, Lindsey Jolyn Jackson, Eliazar Jimenez, Kelsee Kimmel, Jackie Leon, Raechelle Manalo, Jade Milan, Onyxx Noel, Susan Oliveras, Sarah Parker, Eric Parra, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Amanda Reid, William Roberson, Niki Saludez, Nyseli Vega, Lamont Walker II, Rema Webb and Oscar Whitney Jr.

Ali is a 17-year-old girl full of fire – searching for freedom, passion and her place in the world. How she finds them is a New York City coming-of-age story you've never felt before – HELL’S KITCHEN, a new musical from 17-time Grammy Award winner Alicia Keys, whose songs and experiences growing up in NY inspire a story made for Broadway.

Rebellious and stifled by an overprotective single mother, Ali is lost until she meets her mentor: a neighbor who opens her heart and mind to the power of the piano. Set to the rhythm of the 90s, HELL’S KITCHEN is a love story between a mother and daughter. It's about finding yourself, your purpose, and the community that lifts you. Come remember where dreams begin.

The creative team for HELL’S KITCHEN includes, Tony Award nominee Robert Brill (Scenic Design), Tony Award winner Dede Ayite (Costume Design), Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Tony Award nominee Peter Nigrini (Projection Design), Mia Neal (Hair and Wig Design), Michael Clifton (Makeup Design), Heidi Griffiths and Kate Murray (Casting), Danny Maly (Production Stage Manager), and Foresight Theatrical (General Management).

The music team of HELL’S KITCHEN includes orchestrations by Tom Kitt and Adam Blackstone, arrangements by Alicia Keys and Adam Blackstone, music consulting by Tom Kitt and music direction by Lily Ling.

HELL’S KITCHEN began performances on Thursday, March 28, 2024 and opened on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street.).

HELL’S KITCHEN made its world premiere October 24, 2023 running until January 14, 2024, including a five-week extension at The Public Theater this past fall.