Maestro Harold Rosenbaum And The New York Virtuoso Singers Present Bach Live At Manhattan's Merkin Hall, November 19

Repertoire will be all the choral movements from J.S. Bach's Cantatas 134 through 146, with piano accompanist Eduardo de la Vega.

Nov. 04, 2022  

Maestro Harold Rosenbaum and The New York Virtuoso Singers will present the third live concert of their 2022-23 New York City season on Saturday, November 19 @ 7:30 PM at Merkin Hall at The Kaufman Music Center, 129 West 67th Street, (btw Broadway and Amsterdam) in Manhattan.

Tickets are $30 each, and are available at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/mch/event/new-york-virtuoso-singers-the-unadorned-bach-cantatas-134-146/.

For more information, visit http://www.nyvirtuoso.org/ or http://nyvirtuoso.org/_art/2022/HRBachSeason2223.pdf. View The Kaufman Center's current COVID-19 health and safety protocols at https://www.kaufmanmusiccenter.org/covid/.

This will be the third event in the second of two seasons of concerts of the cantatas of J.S. Bach, all of which will be presented by NYVS. The schedule and content for the other four 2022-23 presentations is:

#4: February 25, 2023 - Cantatas 148-177, Will Healy, piano

#5: March 25 - Cantatas 178-188, Miles Fellenberg, piano

#6: April 15 - Cantatas 191-198, Will Healy, piano

#7: April 29 - Cantatas 205-215, David Enlow, piano

Maestro Rosenbaum writes, "A few years ago I made the decision to eventually perform every choral movement from every choral cantata written by Bach. I've hired fabulous pianists to accompany each concert. Doing this massive project, learning and presenting so much choral music of Bach that the vast majority of the audience likely never heard before, will be very rewarding and fulfilling for me and my singers."

Founded in 1988 by conductor Harold Rosenbaum, The New York Virtuoso Singers has become the country's leading exponent of contemporary choral music. Although the chorus performs music of all periods, its emphasis is on commissioning, performing and recording the music of living American composers. The choir appears on almost 50 commercial CDs. More about them at http://www.nyvirtuoso.org.

Their concerts and events are made possible, in part, by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. Their concerts and events are also made possible by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council.




