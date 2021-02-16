Madison Square Garden Will Re-Open Next Week for Knicks Game

As BroadwayWorld reported last week, plans to re-open venues in New York continue to unfold and today comes news that the famed Madison Square Garden will re-open next week.

"We want to thank Governor Cuomo for allowing us to move forward with welcoming fans back to MSG," reads an official statement from MSG. "We intend to host roughly 2,000 fans at every game, beginning with the February 23 Knicks game against the Warriors and the February 26 Rangers game against the Bruins. Health and safety remain our top priority, and we will be working closely with state and health officials to implement the strongest operating protocols. We know our fans are anxious to return and we can't wait to see them at The Garden once again."

New safety protocols will include proof of negative COVID testing, face coverings (except while actively eating or drinking), no bags allowed in the venue, and cashless in-venue purchases.

This news comes after Governor Andrew Cuomo's announcement last week, allowing all large stadium and arenas to reopen on February 23. Fans will be able to attend events at these large venues if they can provide a negative test from within 72 hours. The plan also involves capacity restrictions, with venues holding more than 10,000 limited to 10%.

Brooklyn's Barclays Center has also been approved to reopen on the 23rd for a Nets game (against the Sacramento Kings). Other venues will first have to submit their own reopening plans for approval from the State Department of Health.