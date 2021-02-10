NY Governor Cuomo Announces Large Venues Can Soon Re-Open with Testing
Approved stadiums and arenas will be allowed to open at a 10% capacity with testing.
Governor Andrew Cuomo just announced that New York state will build off of the success of the Buffalo Bills pilot plan, allowing all large stadium and arenas to reopen later this month, on February 23.
Fans will be able to attend events at these large venues if they can provide a negative test from within 72 hours. The plan also involves capacity restrictions, with venues holding more than 10,000 limited to 10%.
Brooklyn's Barclays Center has already been approved to reopen on the 23rd for a Nets game (against the Sacramento Kings). Other venues will first have to submit their own reopening plans for approval from the State Department of Health.
"The testing to me is key. I can go see the president of the United States, take a test and if I pass the test, walk into the Oval Office. Why? If you're negative, you're negative. Testing is the key," said Cuomo.
In Albany holding a COVID briefing. Watch live: https://t.co/loeTVgMSS9- Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) February 10, 2021
Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski
