Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE And CUNY Graduate Center Series FREE FOR ALL Return This Fall

Vibrant concert series of American musical journeys restarts featuring 12 world and New York premieres.

Oct. 18, 2022  
MUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE And CUNY Graduate Center Series FREE FOR ALL Return This Fall

Emerging from the pandemic, the widely-acclaimed Music from Copland House ensemble - hailed by The New Yorker as "bold, adventurous, and superb" - and The Graduate Center of the City University of New York restart their live Monday evening concert series, journeying across America's vast, variegated musical landscape.

Called FREE FOR ALL!, the series opens the doors of the handsome, acoustically-superb Baisley Powell Elebash Hall, and offers free admission, making these concerts accessible and welcoming to all without financial barriers to attending. The title, however, is meant to not only convey the admission price, but also exhilarating, unpredictable adventures exploring the nation's rich, diverse, and often bewildering sonic legacy.

The hour-long concerts begin on October 24, 2022 and run through May 1, 2023, starting at 7:30pm. The series showcases a dozen World or New York Premieres by Gabriella Smith, Shawn Okpebholo, John Musto, Juhi Bansal, and Kenji Bunch, among others. The six programs explore the fragility of freedom, the inspiration of America's natural terrain and resources, the immigrant experience, and the turmoil of the Civil War era. The series finale brings six World Premieres by rising-star young composers commissioned by Copland House for its much-admired, annual CULTIVATE institute, marking its 10th Anniversary this year; the concert also serves as the closing event in the American Composers Orchestra's SONiC Festival, celebrating composers under 40.

FREE FOR ALL! features Founding, Principal, and Guest Artists of Music from Copland House, and includes such vocal luminaries as soprano Tony Arnold, tenor Nicholas Phan, and baritone William Sharp. MCH is also offering several rising-star instrumentalists from The Graduate Center's doctoral program the opportunity to perform side-by-side as Guest Artists with the ensemble at several of these concerts - an important aspect of Copland House's mission championing next-generation artists. Every concert will be followed immediately by lively OFFBEAT/ ONSTAGE artist talks and audience Q&As. Several of the concerts will be filmed live by CUNY-TV for subsequent telecast to its estimated viewership of over 7 million households in metro New York.

Elebash Hall is located at 365 Fifth Avenue (at 34th Street), Manhattan.

Tickets are free, but reservations strongly encouraged. Reservations are available HERE for the fall season, and HERE for the 2023 spring programs.

The Graduate Center of the City University of New York is a leader in public graduate education devoted to enhancing the public good through pioneering research, serious learning, and reasoned debate. The Graduate Center offers ambitious students more than 40 doctoral and master's programs of the highest caliber, taught by top faculty from throughout CUNY - the nation's largest public urban university. Through its nearly 40 centers, institutes, initiatives, and the Advanced Science Research Center, The Graduate Center influences public policy and discourse and shapes innovation. With its extensive public programs, The Graduate Center is one of New York City's leading venues for culture and conversation.

ABOUT COPLAND HOUSE

Copland House is an award-winning creative center for American music based at Aaron Copland's National Historic Landmark residence in Westchester County, NY. For nearly 25 years, it has welcomed and collaborated with musical dreamers and explorers of all backgrounds and identities who, like Copland, change the way we interact with the world around us. Copland House is the only composer's home in the U.S. devoted to nurturing and renewing America's rich musical legacy heritage through a broad range of activities that resonate far beyond its walls, across the nation and the world. Lauded for "the richness of its offerings" (The New York Times), its programs uniquely embrace the entire artistic process, from creation and development to study, performance, and preservation, and are built around multi-faceted composer support, live and recorded performances, and in-school and on-site educational activities.

MUSIC FROM COPLAND HOUSE (MCH), Copland House's celebrated, touring resident ensemble, has been hailed for its "absorbing concert experiences" (Opera News) gathered from its journeys across 150 years of America's vast musical landscape. MCH champions classic and forgotten voices from the nation's past, and celebrates today's established and rising creators of all backgrounds and identities. This singular American repertory ensemble has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, Euro-Radio, and other

major media; and engaged by Carnegie Hall, Tanglewood, the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, University of Chicago, Smithsonian Institution, the Caramoor, Bard, Bowdoin, and Ecstatic Festivals, and other top-tier concert presenters. MCH can be heard on the Arabesque, Koch International, and COPLAND HOUSE BLEND labels, and has commissioned nearly 100 works. Inspired by Copland's peerless, lifelong advocacy of American composers, the ensemble also regularly undertakes educational and community outreach activities. Founded in 1999, Music from Copland House boasts a stellar roster of Founding, Principal, and Guest Artists; as The Chicago Tribune raved, "Copland would have been proud of all of them."



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards
submissions close in


Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Video: Watch the Trailer for CARMEN at Canadian Opera CompanyVideo: Watch the Trailer for CARMEN at Canadian Opera Company
October 18, 2022

Two dazzling mezzo-sopranos take centre stage in the Canadian Opera Company's Carmen by Georges Bizet. The wildly popular opera draws audiences into a high-stakes game between soldiers, smugglers, and a superstar bullfighter, all vying for the attention of fiercely independent Carmen. Watch the trailer here!
Video: Watch the Trailer for THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse Starring Adam Kantor & MoreVideo: Watch the Trailer for THE INHERITANCE at Geffen Playhouse Starring Adam Kantor & More
October 18, 2022

The Inheritance is now playing at Geffen Playhouse. In contemporary Manhattan, Eric and Toby are 30-somethings who seem to be very much in love and thriving. But on the cusp of their engagement, they meet an older man haunted by the past, and a younger man hungry for a future. Watch the trailer here!
DAMN YANKEES Opens at Musical Theatre West; All-Star Night, ASL Performance & More UpcomingDAMN YANKEES Opens at Musical Theatre West; All-Star Night, ASL Performance & More Upcoming
October 18, 2022

Musical Theatre West’s production of the classic American musical Damn Yankees premiered in Long Beach, CA this past weekend with three home run performances, including an all-star red carpet event and premier party ahead of the official opening night on Saturday, October 15th.
Center Theatre Group Launches $20 Ticket Drop TuesdaysCenter Theatre Group Launches $20 Ticket Drop Tuesdays
October 18, 2022

Center Theatre Group is launching Ticket Drop Tuesdays, a new ticketing option for its audiences, starting on October 18. Created to encourage everyone to come to the theatre, this new initiative will make shows at Center Theatre Group more accessible to everyone in Los Angeles.
Steppenwolf's World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 to Tour Chicago Neighborhoods This FallSteppenwolf's World Premiere Adaptation of 1919 to Tour Chicago Neighborhoods This Fall
October 18, 2022

Steppenwolf for Young Adults’ will bring its world premiere adaptation of 1919 to audience across Chicago this fall for a series of FREE performances through the Chicago Park District’s “Night Out In The Parks” initiative.