MOULIN ROUGE! Will Hit the Road and Launch National Tour in 2020

Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the first North American tour will run technical rehearsals and premiere at the Saenger Theatre in New Orleans in November 2020, followed by a 10-week engagement in Chicago at the James M. Nederlander Theatre.

Additional tour stops, on-sale dates and casting will be announced later.

"After ten years in development, the fantastic response to Moulin Rouge! The Musical in New York is mind blowing," said producer Carmen Pavlovic, and continued, "We're keen to share the enthusiasm for Moulin Rouge! The Musical across the country. It's thrilling that a second company will be going out to audiences across North America just one year after the Broadway opening."

Directed by Alex Timbers (Tony Award-nominated for Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson and Peter and the Starcatcher) Moulin Rouge! The Musical has a book by John Logan (Tony Award for Red), choreography by Sonya Tayeh (Lucille Lortel Award and Obie Award for Kung Fu, and Emmy winner), and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Justin Levine(Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson).

The design team for Moulin Rouge! The Musical includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), two-time Tony Award nominee Justin Townsend (lighting), Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design) and Sarah Cimino (Make-up design). Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of truth, beauty, freedom, and - above all - love. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical; it is a state of mind.

